Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile Sending Subscribers Christmas Cards With Hilarious Surprises Inside

Outside of his work as an actor, Ryan Reynolds has thrived in recent years as a business maven. The Deadpool star not only co-owns a football club, but he is involved with the cell phone service company Mint Mobile and the alcohol brand Aviation Gin — and often makes headlines for his wild marketing campaigns for both. Now, it looks like that includes an out-of-the-box holiday gift that Mint Mobile subscribers are receiving. Multiple subscribers to the service have been taken to social media this month to share their present — a holiday card and temporary tattoo emblazoned with Reynolds' face.

Reynolds recently retweeted one of the posts with the promise "The tattoos are temporary. The savings are permanent."

The tattoos are temporary. The savings are permanent. https://t.co/s6WUNFQ8Ip — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 16, 2022

Does Ryan Reynolds make commercials?

This promotion for the holidays is just one of many examples of Reynolds' advertisements heading into clever and meta directions, including (but certainly not limited to) casting actress Monica Ruiz shortly after she starred in a bizarre Peloton advertisement, bringing Rick Moranis out of retirement, and even creating a commercial with Kids in the Hall actor Dave Foley in the span of six hours.

"We're really risk-averse," Reynolds previously said of his Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin campaigns. "So, people really think that we like to shoot from the hip, because we move so quickly and that sort of stuff. But, we really think this stuff through. We really find our guard rails. In the same way I write Deadpool. It's like, 'Okay, what is a person that's hyper-sensitive to this type of material going to say?' What's the guy who just doesn't give a **** about anything going to say? I want to find the middle where everyone feels sort of seen in that."

"I've approached that with Aviation and everything else we're working on," Reynolds added. "Working through that lens of empathy and that guides us in a weird way. That doesn't mean that you can't be subversive or super funny, and risky, or at least feel super risky. But, it definitely prevents you from stepping in the wrong direction. I say that knowing that I am just as susceptible to stepping in something that I didn't mean to step in as anybody. There are mistakes."

