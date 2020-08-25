Ryan Reynolds To Co-Write and Star in Netflix Comedy Upstate

✖

According to Deadline, Ryan Reynolds and John August have signed on to co-write the Netflix original comedy movie Upstate. The feature film is eying Reynolds to star. Reynolds and August worked together on the 2007 movie The Nines. Netflix did not reveal any plot details. Reynolds, through his company Maximum Effort, and August are both executive producers on the film. Reynolds starred in Netflix's 6 Underground, which was directed by Michael Bay. He also stars opposite Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in Red Notice. Reynolds' other upcoming films include Shawn Levy's Free Guy and reteaming with Samuel L. Jackon in the sequel The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

August wrote Big Fish and the screenplay for Disney's live-action Aladdin movie. He's the author of the Arlo Finch books and is writing Paramount's upcoming Grease prequel Summer Lovin', directed by Brett Haley.

Reynolds is having a good month. He sold his American Aviation Gin company for up to $610 million. Reynolds said in the press release announcing the sale, "A little over two years ago, I became an owner of Aviation Gin because I love the taste of Aviation more than any other spirit. What I didn't expect was the sheer creative joy learning a new industry would bring. Growing the brand with my company, Maximum Effort Marketing, has been among the most fulfilling projects I've ever been involved with. I want to thank Diageo for their incredible team and passion. We're so excited for the next chapter of Aviation Gin, which, I promise, will require just as little reading."

Many fans are awaiting Reynolds' return as the Marvel Comics hero Deadpool. Following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Reynolds doesn't know what the future holds for the Deadpool movies. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld placed the blame for the lack of news on Marvel Studios.

"I blame Marvel that that hasn't happened yet," Liefeld says. "They are the reason it isn't happening. Whatever conundrum or it didn't fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it. You know if Frank Frazetta was still around, you would say, 'Frank paint for me. If Ryan isn't making Deadpool 3 right now, that's because Marvel hasn't allowed it to be yet and that's all I'm saying. So, do I have a lot of faith in that system? Dude, I have no idea. So this is where at. I'm not giving you the answers you want. I'm like yeah, yeah. Look if it happens, terrific."

