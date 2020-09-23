Another Underrated Ryan Reynolds Movie Has Made Its Way to Netflix

✖

While the likes of Deadpool and The Proposal may not be streaming on Netflix, subscribers are still able to get their fill of Ryan Reynolds on the service, thanks to a few other options. Reynolds, one of the most popular leading men in Hollywood, already has some movies on Netflix, including a recent original that become one of the most popular on the whole service, but Wednesday brought the addition of yet another one of the actor's vehicles. Waiting..., the 2005 comedy starring Reynolds and Justin Long, is now available on Netflix.

Some folks out there are probably big fans of the raunchy comedy of Waiting..., though there are likely a lot of people who haven't even heard of the movie. It came out before Reynolds was a big major star. The film follows a group of employees at a chain restaurant over the course of a lackluster day at work.

In addition to Reynolds and Long, Waiting... stars Anna Faris, David Koechner, Luis Guzman, Chi McBride, Kaitlin Doubleday, and John Francis Daley. Comedian Dane Cook also has a role as one of the cooks.

With the addition of Waiting..., there are now seven total Ryan Reynolds films available to watch on Netflix. Five of them are live-action vehicles, while the other two are animated features in which Reynolds voices a main character. 6 Underground, Selfless, Just Friends, and Definitely Maybe join Waiting... as the live-action options, while Turbo and The Croods round out the animated offerings.

After teaming up with Michael Bay for 6 Underground, Reynolds decided on heading back to Netflix for another major project. The actor will star in the movie Red Notice, alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Gal Gadot. The film is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and will arrive on Netflix in 2021. Red Notice is currently in production.

For those searching around on streaming services for Ryan Reynolds movies, there is plenty to be found outside of Netflix. HBO Max is currently offering Detective Pikachu, Blade Trinity, Change-Up, and Green Lantern.

Are you excited to catch Waiting... now that it's on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!