Ryan Reynolds Releases Spirited Trailer Teaser

The teaser for Spirited's second trailer just hit Twitter, compliments of star Ryan Reynolds. Joking that he and co-star Will Ferrell didn't "lip synch our dancing." Spirited, set to release later this month on Apple TV+, is a musical comedy riff on Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, which stars Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, and Ryan Reynolds. The movie casts Reynolds in the Scrooge role (give or take, as they say in the official synopsis), with Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present. In the film, the Dickens story exists and is widely known, so Reynolds is feeling a little surreal about the whole thing. Yeah, it's kind of like Scrooged, but...Ryan Reynolds!

The trailer itself will hit tomorrow.

The idea of faking their musical sequences is something that carries over into the teaser itself, which features Ferrell and Reynolds in front of a fireplace, where they talk about some "very serious allegations." It's on brand for the two, and for the film.

And on brand for Milli Vanilli. Fab Morvan, one half of the R&B duo who were disgraced by a 1990s lip synching scandal, pops up in a hyper-self-aware cameo to really drive the joke home.

You can see the teaser video below.

The rumors stop here. Will and I did NOT lip sync our dancing in Spirited. Tomorrow’s trailer will settle it. pic.twitter.com/j9O1SCEH7f — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 1, 2022

Reynolds's distinctive voice and brand was very present in the original announcement, which reads, "Imagine Charles Dickens' heartwarming tale of a scrooge visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve -- but funnier. And with Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. Also, huge musical numbers. Okay, we're asking a lot. Maybe just watch the trailer?" Can't you just hear that coming out of Reynolds, while he sips on an Aviation Gin?

Spirited was written and directed by Sean Anders and John Morris, who worked with Ferrell on the Daddy's Home movies. Ferrell's Gloria Sanchez, Reynolds' Maximum Effort, and Mosaic are producing the holiday film. Collider previously reported that Reynolds will take on the part of an Ebenezer Scrooge-like character, putting him in the crosshairs of the various ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Ferrell is expected to play the Ghost of Christmas Present and Spencer is signed on to play Reynolds' "good-natured co-worker."

Here's the synopsis for the film:

This isn't your great great great great great great grandparents' Christmas Carol (give or take). Starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer, Spirited is in theaters November 11 and streaming November 18 on Apple TV+