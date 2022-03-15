Ryan Reynolds Responds to John Krasinski’s Tear Shedding Comment About The Adam Project

Last week saw the release of Ryan Reynolds’ latest blockbuster, with The Adam Project making its debut exclusively on Netflix. The live-action film has entertained audiences and broken records for the streaming service, all while tugging on the heartstrings of many. Among them is fellow actor and director John Krasinski, who took to Twitter to indicate that he cried while watching The Adam Project, and that the time-traveling project “brought back [his] childhood”. Reynolds responded to Krasinski’s tweet revealing that he “shed” tears reading it as well.

Tears were shed reading this ⬇️⬇️. Thank you, @johnkrasinski ❤️ https://t.co/8M9fSfTCQv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 13, 2022

Reynolds stars in The Adam Project as a man who travels back in time to work with his younger self (Walker Scobell) to save humanity. The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and Catherine Keener. Stranger Things and Free Guy‘s Shawn Levy directed The Adam Project with a script from Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

The Adam Project is heavily influenced by 1980’s films like The Goonies and E.T., big adventures that all ages could both watch and enjoy, that didn’t feel like they were made specifically for kids.

“The DNA of those movies was everything,” Reynolds recently explained to ComicBook.com. “I mean, they informed every decision we made on this movie. Both Shawn Levy and I were lucky enough to have a really amazing work marriage. We did Free Guy together and now Adam Project. What we loved about those movies was there are these giant action, adventure comedy wish fulfillment premises that are quite high concept, but then unafraid of emotion. They don’t really pander to kids. They don’t really pander to adults. I remember watching Back to the Future with my dad, and it was like, he was as blown away by it as I was. We really wanted that kind of feeling in this and that sort of early Amblin eighties era filmmaking. I mean, man, that is an indelible mark that’s been left on both me and Shawn Levy. And I think a lot of other people too, probably yourself included. Those are huge movies for us.”

“As I’m sure you know, Ryan and I do not take for granted that we’ve been allowed to make back to back big budget, original tent poles in a film culture that rarely, rarely makes them anymore, based on no IP or franchise,” Levy echoed to ComicBook.com in a separate interview. “I guess like any director, my film influences, it runs through my veins like cinematic DNA. Certainly Amblin, early Spielberg, Zemeckis, but those influences are varied and you’re absolutely right.” The Adam Project has Jurassic Park, E.T., and Back to the Future in its veins, along with touches of individual personal journeys.”

The Adam Project is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.