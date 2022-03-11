The Adam Project: Latest Ryan Reynolds Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

After breaking records with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in Red Notice last year, Ryan Reynolds is returning to Netflix with yet another original film. The beloved Deadpool actor produced and stars in The Adam Project, a family sci-fi adventure directed by Stranger Things and Free Guy‘s Shawn Levy. Fans have been anxiously awaiting The Adam Project‘s debut ever since Netflix dropped the first trailer, and that wait is finally over.

New Netflix titles arrive on their premiere days when the day begins on the west coast. So at 12:01 am PT on Friday, The Adam Project officially made its debut on Netflix’s lineup. That means you can go check out the new movie right now!

Reynolds stars in The Adam Project as a man who travels back in time to work with his younger self (Walker Scobell) to save humanity. The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and Catherine Keener. Stranger Things and Free Guy‘s Shawn Levy directed The Adam Project with a script from Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

The Adam Project is heavily influenced by 1980’s films like The Goonies and E.T., big adventures that all ages could both watch and enjoy, that didn’t feel like they were made specifically for kids.

“I loved that Netflix positioned The Adam Project like that. They love the movie the way we love the movie,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter, speaking about Netflix’s big Super Bowl movie ad. “It’s been such a labor of love for myself and Shawn Levy from the jump. I’m grateful that Netflix has a commitment to making movies like this, original stories based on nothing more than an idea, and we get to bring them to life. Especially films with this tone that – and I say this in a good way – is a little bit old-fashioned with an ’80s wish-fulfillment, meaning something amazing or even supernatural happens to a kid but he’s home by dinner, and his parents have no clue. It’s a type of old-school, warm and nostalgic filmmaking that I love.”

