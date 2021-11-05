Salma Hayek Fans Celebrate Eternals Star's Birthday

Today is Salma Hayek’s birthday and fans have been quick to wish her the best. The Eternals star turned 55 today and a lot of MCU fans can’t wait for her turn in the next adventure. People from all over have been listing her turns on Ugly Betty, From Dusk Til Dawn, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Wild Wild West, and Spy Kids. That’s a wide range of roles, and she’s brought that charisma to every single one. Hayek hadn’t really entered the superhero realm until this year though with Ajak in the Marvel Studios movie. She’s previously said that the role is more unique than anything else in the MCU. The funny thing is that with all that time in front of the camera, the actress wasn’t even about to pick up the phone when the studio first came calling. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, she explained that she thought they were bringing her in as a grandmother character. However, once Hayek’s camp realized that Chloe Zhao would be the woman behind the lens, they warmed up to the entire project.

"I said, 'Forget it,'" Hayek chuckled remembering the story. "I said, 'God knows what kind of grandmother they want me to play.' I'm used to being [told] I'm going to be the extra or the old prostitute. And then they said the director was Chloé Zhao, and I said, 'Okay! Let's have the meeting!'"

Marvel dropped a description of Eternals right here:

“Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.”

