Avengers: Endgame, Aquaman Lead 2019 Saturn Award Nominations

At long last, the nominations for this year’s Saturn Awards show have been unveiled and surprising few, Avengers: Endgame and Aquaman lead to way with the most nominations. In total, Avengers: Endgame has over a dozen total nominations, including “Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release,” a pair of “Best Actor in a Film” nods, and a few “Supporting Actor in a Film” nominations.
Aquaman earned to same “Comic-to-Motion Picture” honors as Endgame while Amber Heard earned a “Best Supporting Actress” nomination. The James Wan-helmed film tallied a total of six nominations. Some of the nominations for the bigger categories are as follows
Videos by ComicBook.com
Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release:
- Aquaman (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Avengers: Endgame (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)
- Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)
- Captain Marvel (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)
- Shazam! (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Spider-Man: Far From Home (Sony / Marvel Studios)
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
Best Science Fiction Film Release:
- Alita: Battle Angel (20th Century Fox)
- Bumblebee (Paramount)
- Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom (Universal Pictures)
- Ready Player One (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Solo: A Star Wars Story (Lucasfilm Ltd. / Walt Disney Studios)
- Sorry to Bother You (Mirror Releasing – Annapurna Pictures)
- Upgrade (BH Tilt)
Best Fantasy Film Release:
- Aladdin (Walt Disney Studios)
- Dumbo (Walt Disney Studios)
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Godzilla, King of the Monsters (Warner Bros. / Legendary Pictures)
- Mary Poppins Returns (Walt Disney Studios)
- Toy Story 4 (Pixar Animation / Walt Disney Studios)
- Yesterday (Universal Pictures)
Best Horror Film Release:
- The Dead Don’t Die (Focus Features)
- Halloween (Universal Pictures)
- Hereditary (A24)
- Overlord (Paramount)
- Pet Sematary (Paramount)
- A Quiet Place (Paramount)
- Us (Universal Pictures)
Best Action / Adventure Film Release:
- Cold Pursuit (Lionsgate / Summit)
- Escape Room (Columbia Pictures/Sony)
- Glass (Universal)
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (Lionsgate / Summit)
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Paramount)
- Skyscraper (Universal Pictures)
Best Thriller Film Release:
- Bad Samaritan (Electric Entertainment)
- Bad Times at The El Royale (20th Century Fox)
- Destroyer (Mirror / Annapurna Pictures)
- Dragged Across Concrete (Lionsgate / Summit)
- Greta (Focus Features)
- Ma (Universal Pictures)
- Searching (Sony Pictures)
Best Animated Film Release:
- The Grinch (Universal Pictures)
- How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World (Universal Pictures)
- The Incredibles 2 (Pixar Animation / Walt Disney Studios)
- Ralph Breaks the Internet (Walt Disney Studios)
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
- Toy Story 4 (Walt Disney Studios)
Best Actor in a Film:
- Jeff Bridges, Bad Times at The El Royale (20th Century Fox)
- Nicolas Cage, Mandy (RLJ Entertainment)
- Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Paramount)
- Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)
- Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)
- Mel Gibson, Dragged Across Concrete (Lionsgate / Summit)
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (Lionsgate / Summit)
Best Actress in a Film:
- Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns (Walt Disney Studios)
- Toni Collette, Hereditary (A24)
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween (Universal)
- Nicole Kidman, Destroyer (Mirror / Annapurna Pictures)
- Brie Larson, Captain Marvel (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)
- Lupita Nyong’o, Us (Universal Pictures)
- Octavia Spencer, Ma (Universal Pictures)
Best Supporting Actor in a Film:
- Josh Brolin, Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)
- John Lithgow, Pet Sematary (Paramount)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns (Walt Disney Studios)
- Lewis Pullman, Bad Times at The El Royale (20th Century Fox)
- Jeremy Renner, Avengers: Endgame (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)
- Will Smith, Aladdin (Walt Disney Studios)
- Steven Yeun, Burning (Well Go USA)
Best Supporting Actress in a Film:
- Cynthia Erivo, Bad Times at The El Royale (20th Century Fox)
- Karen Gillan, Avengers: Endgame (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)
- Amber Heard, Aquaman (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)
- Naomi Scott, Aladdin (Walt Disney Studios)
- Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee (Paramount)
- Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home (Marvel / Sony Studios)
The full list of nominations can be seen here.
What’s been your favorite genre-based film of the past year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!
Aquaman is now available wherever movies are sold. Avengers: Endgame will be available digitally July 30th ahead of a home media release on August 13th.