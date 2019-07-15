Avengers: Endgame, Aquaman Lead 2019 Saturn Award Nominations

At long last, the nominations for this year’s Saturn Awards show have been unveiled and surprising few, Avengers: Endgame and Aquaman lead to way with the most nominations. In total, Avengers: Endgame has over a dozen total nominations, including “Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release,” a pair of “Best Actor in a Film” nods, and a few “Supporting Actor in a Film” nominations.

Aquaman earned to same “Comic-to-Motion Picture” honors as Endgame while Amber Heard earned a “Best Supporting Actress” nomination. The James Wan-helmed film tallied a total of six nominations. Some of the nominations for the bigger categories are as follows

Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release:

Aquaman (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Avengers: Endgame (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Captain Marvel (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Shazam! (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (Sony / Marvel Studios)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

Best Science Fiction Film Release:

Alita: Battle Angel (20th Century Fox)

Bumblebee (Paramount)

Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom (Universal Pictures)

Ready Player One (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (Lucasfilm Ltd. / Walt Disney Studios)

Sorry to Bother You (Mirror Releasing – Annapurna Pictures)

Upgrade (BH Tilt)

Best Fantasy Film Release:

Aladdin (Walt Disney Studios)

Dumbo (Walt Disney Studios)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Godzilla, King of the Monsters (Warner Bros. / Legendary Pictures)

Mary Poppins Returns (Walt Disney Studios)

Toy Story 4 (Pixar Animation / Walt Disney Studios)

Yesterday (Universal Pictures)

Best Horror Film Release:

The Dead Don’t Die (Focus Features)

Halloween (Universal Pictures)

Hereditary (A24)

Overlord (Paramount)

Pet Sematary (Paramount)

A Quiet Place (Paramount)

Us (Universal Pictures)

Best Action / Adventure Film Release:

Cold Pursuit (Lionsgate / Summit)

Escape Room (Columbia Pictures/Sony)

Glass (Universal)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (Lionsgate / Summit)

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Paramount)

Skyscraper (Universal Pictures)

Best Thriller Film Release:

Bad Samaritan (Electric Entertainment)

Bad Times at The El Royale (20th Century Fox)

Destroyer (Mirror / Annapurna Pictures)

Dragged Across Concrete (Lionsgate / Summit)

Greta (Focus Features)

Ma (Universal Pictures)

Searching (Sony Pictures)

Best Animated Film Release:

The Grinch (Universal Pictures)

How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World (Universal Pictures)

The Incredibles 2 (Pixar Animation / Walt Disney Studios)

Ralph Breaks the Internet (Walt Disney Studios)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

Toy Story 4 (Walt Disney Studios)

Best Actor in a Film:

Jeff Bridges, Bad Times at The El Royale (20th Century Fox)

Nicolas Cage, Mandy (RLJ Entertainment)

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Paramount)

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Mel Gibson, Dragged Across Concrete (Lionsgate / Summit)

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (Lionsgate / Summit)

Best Actress in a Film:

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns (Walt Disney Studios)

Toni Collette, Hereditary (A24)

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween (Universal)

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer (Mirror / Annapurna Pictures)

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Lupita Nyong’o, Us (Universal Pictures)

Octavia Spencer, Ma (Universal Pictures)

Best Supporting Actor in a Film:

Josh Brolin, Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

John Lithgow, Pet Sematary (Paramount)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns (Walt Disney Studios)

Lewis Pullman, Bad Times at The El Royale (20th Century Fox)

Jeremy Renner, Avengers: Endgame (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Will Smith, Aladdin (Walt Disney Studios)

Steven Yeun, Burning (Well Go USA)

Best Supporting Actress in a Film:

Cynthia Erivo, Bad Times at The El Royale (20th Century Fox)

Karen Gillan, Avengers: Endgame (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Amber Heard, Aquaman (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Naomi Scott, Aladdin (Walt Disney Studios)

Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee (Paramount)

Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home (Marvel / Sony Studios)

Aquaman is now available wherever movies are sold. Avengers: Endgame will be available digitally July 30th ahead of a home media release on August 13th.