Avengers: Endgame, Aquaman Lead 2019 Saturn Award Nominations

By

At long last, the nominations for this year’s Saturn Awards show have been unveiled and surprising few, Avengers: Endgame and Aquaman lead to way with the most nominations. In total, Avengers: Endgame has over a dozen total nominations, including “Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release,” a pair of “Best Actor in a Film” nods, and a few “Supporting Actor in a Film” nominations.

Aquaman earned to same “Comic-to-Motion Picture” honors as Endgame while Amber Heard earned a “Best Supporting Actress” nomination. The James Wan-helmed film tallied a total of six nominations. Some of the nominations for the bigger categories are as follows

Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release:

  • Aquaman (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Avengers: Endgame (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)
  • Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)
  • Captain Marvel (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)
  • Shazam! (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home (Sony / Marvel Studios)
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

Best Science Fiction Film Release:

  • Alita: Battle Angel (20th Century Fox)
  • Bumblebee (Paramount)
  • Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom (Universal Pictures)
  • Ready Player One (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story (Lucasfilm Ltd. / Walt Disney Studios)
  • Sorry to Bother You (Mirror Releasing – Annapurna Pictures)
  • Upgrade (BH Tilt)

Best Fantasy Film Release:

  • Aladdin (Walt Disney Studios)
  • Dumbo (Walt Disney Studios)
  • Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Godzilla, King of the Monsters (Warner Bros. / Legendary Pictures)
  • Mary Poppins Returns (Walt Disney Studios)
  • Toy Story 4 (Pixar Animation / Walt Disney Studios)
  • Yesterday (Universal Pictures)

Best Horror Film Release:

  • The Dead Don’t Die (Focus Features)
  • Halloween (Universal Pictures)
  • Hereditary (A24)
  • Overlord (Paramount)
  • Pet Sematary (Paramount)
  • A Quiet Place (Paramount)
  • Us (Universal Pictures)

Best Action / Adventure Film Release:

  • Cold Pursuit (Lionsgate / Summit)
  • Escape Room (Columbia Pictures/Sony)
  • Glass (Universal)
  • John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (Lionsgate / Summit)
  • Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Paramount)
  • Skyscraper (Universal Pictures)

Best Thriller Film Release:

  • Bad Samaritan (Electric Entertainment)
  • Bad Times at The El Royale (20th Century Fox)
  • Destroyer (Mirror / Annapurna Pictures)
  • Dragged Across Concrete (Lionsgate / Summit)
  • Greta (Focus Features)
  • Ma (Universal Pictures)
  • Searching (Sony Pictures)

Best Animated Film Release:

  • The Grinch (Universal Pictures)
  • How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World (Universal Pictures)
  • The Incredibles 2 (Pixar Animation / Walt Disney Studios)
  • Ralph Breaks the Internet (Walt Disney Studios)
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
  • Toy Story 4 (Walt Disney Studios)

Best Actor in a Film:

  • Jeff Bridges, Bad Times at The El Royale (20th Century Fox)
  • Nicolas Cage, Mandy (RLJ Entertainment)
  • Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Paramount)
  • Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)
  • Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)
  • Mel Gibson, Dragged Across Concrete (Lionsgate / Summit)
  • Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (Lionsgate / Summit)

Best Actress in a Film:

  • Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns (Walt Disney Studios)
  • Toni Collette, Hereditary (A24)
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween (Universal)
  • Nicole Kidman, Destroyer (Mirror / Annapurna Pictures)
  • Brie Larson, Captain Marvel (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)
  • Lupita Nyong’o, Us (Universal Pictures)
  • Octavia Spencer, Ma (Universal Pictures)

Best Supporting Actor in a Film:

  • Josh Brolin, Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)
  • John Lithgow, Pet Sematary (Paramount)
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns (Walt Disney Studios)
  • Lewis Pullman, Bad Times at The El Royale (20th Century Fox)
  • Jeremy Renner, Avengers: Endgame (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)
  • Will Smith, Aladdin (Walt Disney Studios)
  • Steven Yeun, Burning (Well Go USA)

Best Supporting Actress in a Film:

  • Cynthia Erivo, Bad Times at The El Royale (20th Century Fox)
  • Karen Gillan, Avengers: Endgame (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)
  • Amber Heard, Aquaman (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)
  • Naomi Scott, Aladdin (Walt Disney Studios)
  • Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee (Paramount)
  • Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home (Marvel / Sony Studios)

The full list of nominations can be seen here.

What’s been your favorite genre-based film of the past year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Aquaman is now available wherever movies are sold. Avengers: Endgame will be available digitally July 30th ahead of a home media release on August 13th.

