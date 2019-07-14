Controversial Scarlett Johansson Quote Causes Internet Uproar

Scarlett Johansson is back in the news again, and not for some new Avengers: Endgame feat. Rather, the actress was featured in a cover story for AS IF Magazine and offered a choice quote in the story defending herself for picking up a few controversial roles, such as the ones in Ghost in the Shell and Rub & Tug. In fact, we’ll just let the quote speak for itself:

“You know, as an actor I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job,” Johansson said. “I feel like it’s a trend in my business and it needs to happen for various social reasons, yet there are times it does get uncomfortable when it affects the art because I feel art should be free of restrictions. I think society would be more connected if we just allowed others to have their own feelings and not expect everyone to feel the way we do.”

Suffice to say, once the bit surfaced online, people took to Twitter in disgust. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying…

“ok hun”

lmao scarlett johansson was asked about giving up that trans role and then immediately jumped to comparing playing different gender identities/ethnicities to… animals and trees? ok hun pic.twitter.com/UjtmvGruEt — Nina Mohan 🇱🇰 (@NinaLMohan) July 13, 2019

Highest Paid Actor

ScarJo is the highest paid female actor in 2018, banking $40.5 mil. But she feels entitled to take roles away from Asian, Trans & other underrepresented actors? https://t.co/vB0g2SlatA — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) July 13, 2019

Hi Groot

OMG guys I met scarlett johansson !!! pic.twitter.com/nFzJRRJgJp — mina (@captainwilscn) July 13, 2019

Made For This

Hey Look, An Office Reference

scarlett johansson’s next roles talking to each other pic.twitter.com/dLlTpku6Ca — sutton (@nasaromanovas) July 13, 2019

Seaweed

congrats to scarlett johansson on being cast in the little mermaid!!! pic.twitter.com/0dzzlhNFjx — molly katherine (@mkgartnerr) July 14, 2019

Area 51