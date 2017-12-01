Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Make Their Relationship Public

Avengers: Infinity War star Scarlett Johansson has been keeping her romance with SNL star Colin Jost out of the public eye – until now!

Johansson and Jost appeared together as a couple, in public for the first time, while attending a gala at the American Museum of Natural History in NYC yesterday, Yahoo reports.

Rumors have been swirling since early summer that the pair had gotten together, especially when they were seen kissing during the SNL season finale after party. Things progressed from there, with Johansson finalizing a divorce and custody dispute with Romain Dauriac, father of her three-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy.

“Sources” for both stars indicate the pair is happy, with Johansson enjoying intellectual writer-types like Jost. A few months ago, the SNL star told People: “She’s pretty cool … it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome… I’m very happy. I feel very lucky.”

We’re sure that Jost will be one of the first to be geeking out over his girlfriend kicking ass in Avengers: Infinity War next year. We wish the couple the best.