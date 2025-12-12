1 Year On, DC’s Most Recent TV Masterpiece Is Now Set Up To Perfectly Pay Off Its Cliffhanger

Set outside the mainstream DC Universe, The Batman: Part II may not be continuing one important story, but this opens the door for a critically-acclaimed DC series to finally pay off season 1’s epic cliffhanger. The Batman not only debuted Robert Pattinson as a new, gritty version of the Dark Knight in 2022, but also introduced Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle’s Catwoman. Continuing the legacy of legends such as Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, and Anne Hathaway, Kravitz brought something new and unique to Catwoman, but her future in DC Elseworlds’ Batman Epic Crime Saga may be in jeopardy.

On a recent episode of The Hot Mic podcast, inside Jeff Sneider suggested that Zoë Kravitz will not be reprising her role in The Batman: Part II (via X). After helping to save mayoral candidate Bella Reál (Jayme Lawson) at the end of The Batman, Selina Kyle deemed Gotham City beyond saving and left Bruce Wayne to pick up the pieces himself. This new speculation suggests this might have been the end of her story in the Batman Epic Crime Saga, but we know exactly where Selina Kyle can return if not in The Batman: Part II.

THIS JUST IN via THE HOT MIC: At last week's CAUGHT STEALING junket, journalists were asked by publicists not to ask Zoe Kravitz any questions about THE BATMAN PART II because "she's not in it and doesn't know anything," per a source. No word on whether that's true, as we all… — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) August 19, 2025

How Selina Kyle’s Story Can Continue in The Penguin Season 2

Following on from The Batman, Matt Reeves’ DC Elseworlds reality expanded into TV with The Penguin in 2024. The Penguin received critical acclaim, following Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) and Sofia Gigante, née Falcone (Cristin Milioti), both on the rise to power in Gotham’s criminal underworld. Sofia Gigante was the daughter of crime boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro and Mark Strong), whom Cobb worked for prior to his death, and this connects her to The Batman’s Selina Kyle. Selina, too, was Falcone’s daughter, albeit illegitimately, making her Sofia Gigante’s half-sister.

At the very end of The Penguin season 1, Sofia Gigante—again imprisoned in Arkham Asylum—receives a letter from Selina Kyle, ending the season on a brilliant cliffhanger. While a follow-up hasn’t yet been confirmed, there is a huge amount of desire for The Penguin season 2, and this would be the perfect place to bring back Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman and pair her with her half-sister, Sofia Gigante. The cast and crew of The Penguin have delivered mixed signals about season 2, with Reeves suggested ideas are being discussed, while Farrell implies it shouldn’t be bet on.

In DC Comics, Catwoman started out as an antagonist opposite Batman, and one of the Dark Knight’s most prominent enemies. While most live-action projects have displayed her as only an antihero, The Penguin season 2 would have the opportunity to showcase her more villainous layers by teaming her up with Sofia Gigante. Sofia became one of the most terrifying and intense live-action DC villains in The Penguin season 1, so we’d love to see this rub off on Catwoman, giving Zoë Kravitz a more substantive role and giving her the chance to investigate previously-unseen aspects of the iconic character.

