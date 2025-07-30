7 Sci-fi Movie Twists That Still Make No Sense

In sci-fi, plot twists can be incredibly powerful tools to surprise and engage the audience. But not every twist fits smoothly within the story or the world the movie creates. Some include twists that, instead of adding depth or complexity, end up causing confusion, inconsistencies, or simply feel forced just to shock viewers. These moments should be the highlights that make the production memorable, but sometimes they backfire, ruining the overall impact and leaving audiences feeling frustrated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, nobody wants to spend their time watching a movie only to feel like it was a complete waste of time. Here are 7 sci-fi movies that perfectly show plot twists that don’t make any sense and are still tough to accept today. Naturally, spoilers ahead.

1) Prometheus

image courtesy of 20th century fox

Back in 2012, sci-fi fans got introduced to Prometheus. The movie did well at the box office, but the story got mixed reviews, mostly because its big plot twist tries to be way bigger than the movie can handle. Finding out that Peter Weyland (Guy Pearce) is alive and hiding on the ship feels forced, like the script just wanted to squeeze in another scene with Pearce in heavy makeup. The idea of him chasing immortality by connecting with the Engineers has potential, but it’s rushed and not properly set up. He barely interacts with the aliens before getting killed, which weakens his whole presence.

By the end, it feels like the story just went in circles and ended up right where it started. Plus, the science side of the plot gets messed up by the characters doing things that don’t make sense. The twist doesn’t work not because it’s complicated, but because it just doesn’t have any real internal logic.

2) Signs

image courtesy of buena vista pictures

The plot twist in Signs is one of the most talked-about because it’s really frustrating. After building up suspense around an alien invasion, the movie just decides that the aliens’ biggest weakness is water. Not only does that feel like a lazy way out, it totally messes with the logic of the whole threat. If water is deadly to them, why would they try to invade a planet that’s mostly covered in it? That choice takes away all the tension and even makes the climax feel like a joke.

And what’s worse is how the movie tries to connect this twist to faith and destiny, like it’s some deep message. But in the end, the suspense just gets replaced by a symbolic fix that feels more like a quick patch than a solid ending. Even for M. Night Shyamalan, who’s known for twists, this one really breaks the logic of the world the movie set up.

3) Planet of the Apes (2001)

image courtesy of 20th century fox

The ending of the Planet of the Apes remake is another example of a forced twist that doesn’t even make sense within the film’s own logic. When the main character gets back to Earth and finds it already taken over by apes, the movie tries to shock us but doesn’t explain how that could happen. Because of that, the twist loses all its impact. Unlike the original 1968 ending, which was powerful and unsettling, this one just leaves the audience confused.

Here, it feels like the twist is there just to check the box for a “twist ending.” There’s no buildup or clues throughout the movie that would make this outcome believable. It’s the kind of ending that needs explaining in interviews later on, which already shows the script’s weaknesses. Instead of a strong finish, the story ends up feeling like a bad prank – and not in a good way.

4) The Cloverfield Paradox

image courtesy of netflix

A twist that has nothing to do with the plot? That’s exactly what The Cloverfield Paradox delivers. The film tries to link itself to the Cloverfield franchise by revealing that the giant monster showed up because of interdimensional experiments. The problem is, this reveal happens in the last few minutes and has zero connection to what the movie was actually about. It feels so forced, like it was stuck in during post-production just to use the “Cloverfield” name.

So what’s the result? A messy, confusing film that feels like a spin-off with no clear direction. It can’t decide if it wants to be a sci-fi thriller with deep questions or just cash in on the franchise’s popularity. Most of the story focuses on quantum paradoxes and crew drama, which might work if the final twist didn’t completely ignore everything that came before.

5) The Matrix Resurrections

image courtesy of warner bros.

The Matrix is iconic in sci-fi – it’s a franchise that made cinema history. But when The Matrix Resurrections came out, it brought a plot twist that doesn’t make a lot of sense. The reveal that Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) together are the real source of power in the Matrix basically replaces the original “The One” idea. This not only changes the core concept of the first trilogy, but it also makes the characters’ sacrifices feel like they were just part of some new, meaningless setup. Honestly, it feels more like a way to bring the main characters back than a natural story development.

On top of that, making Neo and Trinity a “joint power” takes away the philosophical depth the franchise is known for. Instead of adding to the universe, the twist simplifies everything and makes it emotionally shallow. In the end, it feels like the main goal was just to please fans with another sequel, not to offer anything new.

6) Moonfall

image courtesy of lionsgate

The twist in Moonfall is that the moon is actually a megastructure built by an advanced civilization to save humanity. The problem? It’s so ludicrous that it basically turns the movie into a parody. This idea might work in a more satirical sci-fi, but here it’s treated seriously, which just makes things more awkward. Instead of sticking to believable space disaster concepts, the movie throws out all scientific logic.

On top of that, the twist comes with several explanations thrown into the story that don’t really fit. Suddenly, the audience gets hit with informations about a killer AI, ancient civilizations, and fake memories – all crammed in fast and poorly connected. By the end, it’s like the movie tried to be “too big” but missed the basics needed to pull it off. Instead of a shocking twist, it just shows how lost the story really is.

7) Jupiter Ascending

image courtesy of warner bros.

Jupiter Ascending wasn’t successful because it failed in a lot of ways – starting with its confusing script and especially its twist. The idea that the main character is the genetic reincarnation of an alien queen sounds ridiculous and actually weakens the whole universe the movie tries to build. The concept that royal bloodlines are decided by DNA is an outdated sci-fi idea, and here it’s handled in a really over-the-top, almost silly way. It feels like they wanted to create a grand space opera but didn’t have the logic or emotional depth to pull it off.

What makes it worse is the uneven tone. The characters act like they’re from different genres: some are overly dramatic, some are played for laughs, and some just don’t make sense at all. The twist ends up feeling like a lazy excuse to justify the action scenes, the clichés, and the odd dialogue, rather than a meaningful plot point. It’s hard to take anything seriously when the core of the story is so illogical from the beginning.