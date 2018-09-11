The Scooby Gang Heads to New England In This Clip From ‘Scooby-Doo and the Gourmet Ghost’

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s animated release, Scooby-Doo and the Gourmet Ghost. The film features Mystery Inc meeting up and teaming up with celebrity chefs like Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, and Marcus Samuelsson, who voice themselves in the movie.

Scooby-Doo! And the Gourmet Ghost takes everyone’s favorite teen sleuths and the most famous great dane in all media on an adventure to New England, where they investigate the haunting of a historic colonial inn that’s been turned into a state-of-the-art, culinary resort.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re excited to debut this entertaining new Scooby-Doo! film that features some of television’s best-loved celebrity chefs. It’s fun to see Bobby, Giada and Marcus come to life in animated form,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, Vice President Family & Animation Marketing. “We think viewers will be entertained by this original new story in which ghostly mystery mingles with the world of the culinary arts.”

On Scooby-Doo! And the Gourmet Ghost, the Mystery Inc. gang visits Rocky Harbor Culinary Resort, a new cooking retreat located in New Port Cove, Rhode Island. It’s a food lover’s destination, where visitors can learn to prepare meals like master chefs. As Scooby-Doo and his pals arrive to the resort, they are met by Fred’s uncle Bobby, who happens to be the world-famous chef and restauranteur Bobby Flay.

…Yeah, we were surprised that never came up as well. Imagine how annoyed Scooby and Shaggy are going to be, considering that their whole lives basically revolve around food, and here’s Fred, holding out on them for decades. What a jerk.

Rocky Harbor Culinary Resort, which was originally known as Rocky Harbor Inn, has stood empty for over two centuries, ever since its original owner mysteriously disappeared from its premises. The property, which is now owned by Bobby, is rumored to be haunted by the infamous Red Ghost. Bobby however, thinks the legend of the Red Ghost is just an old myth that’s part of the local lore. He hesitates bringing up the subject for fear it might scare off potential visitors to this new resort, which he dreams will become a world-famous gourmet cooking destination.

To promote the grand opening of the resort, Bobby organizes a live, national telecast to broadcast from the retreat’s high-tech kitchen. It’s a star-studded evening with some of television’s biggest celebrity chefs, including renowned chefs Giada De Laurentiis and Marcus Samuelsson.

All seems to be going well, until the lights mysteriously flicker off and out of the shadows, Red Ghost appears frightening all the guests, who run out in a panic. Is the legend of Red Ghost real after all? That’s up to a certain gang of meddling kids to figure out.

Scooby-Doo! And the Gourmet Ghost features the familiar voice talents of Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo/Fred Jones, Grey Griffin as Daphne Blake, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers and Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley. The film was executive produced by Sam Register, written by Tim Sheridan and directed by Doug Murphy.

Scooby-Doo! And the Gourmet Ghost is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital dealers.