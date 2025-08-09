Scream 4 Star Reveals the Big Problem With the New Sequels (And They’re Right)

Nearly thirty years ago, Scream was released into theaters, changing the horror genre forever. Meant to satirize the genre by highlighting horror tropes and cliches, the Scream movies ultimately ended up becoming one of the biggest horror franchises on the big screen. But it’s obvious that the franchise has changed quite a bit since its first installment, and one Scream actor has called out the films for one major problem that has taken place in the latest sequels. Alison Brie, who appeared in Scream 4, recently discussed the Scream franchise with her husband Dave Franco on the Shut Up Evan podcast, and noted that the latest Scream films don’t kill off enough characters.

In the past, Scream wasn’t afraid of killing off major names or members of the main cast. We’ve seen this with the death of Drew Barrymore’s character in the opening minutes of Scream, and the deaths of multiple members of the main crew in the first three films. In the films, the only character who was likely to survive was Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott. Now, most of the cast manages to survive, and Brie is tired of it. “Too many people live,” Allison Brie noted when talking about the newer sequels. “The ‘core four’ needs to die. We killed [Jamie Kennedy’s Randy Meeks] in ‘Scream 2.’ We should be down to two of the ‘core four,’ just by ‘Scream 7.’”

In recent installments, the Scream franchise has kept most of its main cast alive, albeit with some injuries here and there. Melissa Barrera’s Sam Carpenter, Jenna Ortega’s Tara Carpenter, Jasmin Savoy Brown’s Mindy Meeks-Martin, and Mason Gooding’s Chad Meeks-Martin have all survived the killer twice now against all odds. Another issue noted by both Brie and Franco is that the franchise is now seemingly bringing back deceased characters, leaving Brie to wonder when she’ll get an invite to return in a new Scream movie. “Where’s my role in ‘Scream 7?’” She teased. “I hear tons of people are coming back. … I mean, Hayden [Panettiere] came back in [‘Scream’] 6.”

The franchise notably brought back Skeet Ulrich’s Billy Loomis with the use of hallucinations in the last Scream film. Now, in the seventh installment, the Scream franchise is bringing back David Arquette, Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley who are all set to reprise their deceased characters—Dewey Riley, Stu Macher, and Roman Bridger. It’s unclear how the franchise intends to use them for the upcoming film, but it’s clear the franchise is keen on rewriting its rules, even if not everyone agrees with them—much like every other current major horror franchise.

Scream 7, which will bring back Neve Campbell’s Sidney, will also see the return of Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Not returning for the upcoming installment are Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, with the latter having been fired from the upcoming sequel prior to production. Joining the seventh installment are franchise newbies Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos and Ethan Embry.

Scream 7 will slash its way into theaters on February 27th.