Scream Star David Arquette Says He's Prepping His Dewey Mustache for Filming

The Scream franchise is coming back for another installment and the core cast of the series is returning to lead the way. Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette are once again reprising the roles of Sidney, Gale, and Dewey for Scream 5, which is being directed by Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Production on the highly-anticipated sequel is now underway, and Arquette is preparing to head down to the set by growing out Dewey's recognizable mustache.

"Well, this mustache is just freshly cut for Dewey," Arquette told ScreenRant. "I start it in less than a week. I'm really excited about it; to be teaming up with Courtney and Neve again, and carrying on Wes [Craven's] legacy is really exciting for me. It's gonna be sad, very bittersweet, without him there. But Radio Silence, they're incredible filmmakers. They're going to do a great job. They've been inspired by Wes, so it's great to see his legacy continue."

As Arquette noted, Scream 5 will be the first installment in the beloved franchise not directed by late horror icon Wes Craven, who died back in 2015. Scream 4, released in 2011, was Craven's final film as a director.

This new installment is all about continuing the legacy of the original franchise, something the entire cast and crew is aiming to do on set. Scream 5 star Jenna Ortega, a newcomer to the franchise, said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that the film fits right in with its predecessors.

"It's crazy! It's weird too, because when I first started, I said I always wanted to do horror, so this is a huge dream come true. I don't even think there are words in the English language to correctly express how happy, excited and nervous I am for this journey. It's just so amazing to me," Ortega explained. "It fits perfectly [in the franchise]. Also how incredible that we have the main cast coming back. That is insane to me ... throughout the years, the franchise has done really well at calling back and bringing some sort of nostalgic aspects to the script. I'll definitely say that there are some here."

Scream 5 is set to arrive in theaters on January 14, 2022.