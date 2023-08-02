Scream 6 Directors Reportedly Not Directing Scream 7

Scream VI's directors are reportedly not returning for Scream VII. Over at Bloody Disgusting, their sources indicated that a scheduling conflict might be to blame. Radio Silence, aka Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet, handled both Scream (V) and Scream VI for Paramount. Both movies led to a reinvigoration of the franchise with a lot of movie-goers. (It also serves as Gen Z's first brush with the series as they enter adolescence in earnest. Or at least the first one to feel like a phenomenon amongst them.) Basically, Radio Silence is directing a Universal Monster Movie right now. That might complicate their return.

If that wasn't enough, Paranormal Activity director Christopher Landon is reportedly in talks to helm Scream VII. If Radio Silence couldn't finish up their Universal project quickly enough, the director could end up stepping in. Landon presents a choice that is very familiar with the workings of the horror genre. He also has turned the Paranormal Activity series into one of the mainstays of the multiplex with all those titles over the years. His interpretation of Scream would also diverge a bit from Radio Silence's approach, if he were hired on. Nothing is set in stone yet.

What Universal Movie Are Radio Silence Working On?

As of right now, that Universal Monster movie in development is shrouded in mystery. The movie studio has put their weight behind trying to make their illustrious monsters catalogue into something for modern sensibilities. Hiring creative minds like Radio Silence is one way to get there! ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh spoke with the duo about what's next for the.

"We're out here right now, we're in Dublin, we're hopefully starting to shoot in a few weeks, it's very fast. It's a Universal Monster movie and that, for us, is insane that we're making a Universal Monster movie," Bettinelli-Olpin shared with ComicBook.com.

"We are, as the guys who brought you Scream 5 and 6, very much fans of original, standalone movies. Kids of the '80s and '90s, we miss that. Obviously, that's not really where the world is right now, especially with studio movies, and that's fine, because there's other ways to do that," he continued. "And I think our approach is always, it sounds weird, but that's our approach on Scream 5 and Scream 6 and that's our approach on this one. Let's make this original movie, it's a standalone movie, there is a monster in it, that much is for sure."

Does Radio Silence Want to Return For Scream VII?

(Photo: Paramount)

ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh also asked Radio Silence about another possible sequel. While they seemed open to the idea of coming back for Scream VII, they don't have a crystal ball that can tell the future. Check out their response down below.

"I think that it's hard to not fall in love with the thing that you're making. In fact, I would say that, at its most basic level, the job, right? Is to really love the process," Gillett mused. "You have to love that thing in order to see it across the finish line. Making a movie is too hard to not love it. I would also say, though, that we never expect to have another one, you know what I mean? And I think that that's just an important way of creating. You leave it all on the field.

"We try to make 5 and then 6, we tried to make those, tried to cram as many of the good ideas that we had into those as possible, not ever knowing if there's gonna be another one. I think that what you end up with is a story that feels like it's a full thought," he added. "It's not teasing, it's not a trailer for what's next, it's its own thing and it's got a close-ended character resolution at the end. I think that's just, also, the job. I think it's, for us, our taste and the thing that we love is to arc out a character over the course of one story."

Are you liking this choice for Scream VII? Let us know down in the comments!