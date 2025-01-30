Scream 7 Bringing Back Former Ghostface Killer (Even Though Fans Thought They Died)

As the cast of Scream 7 continues to grow, fans of the iconic horror franchise are presented with more and more head-scratching mysteries. We’re all still trying to figure out why Neve Campbell is married to some guy named Mark that isn’t the same as Patrick Dempsey’s Mark from Scream 3. Now we’re faced with a second Scream 3 conundrum, this time revolving around the apparent survival of Roman Bridger?

On Thursday, Deadline reported that Scott Foley has joined the cast of Scream 7, bringing him back into the franchise for the first time in 25 years. The issue, of course, is that his character didn’t survive the events of Scream 3. Foley’s Roman Bridger was revealed to be the Ghostface Killer in the franchise’s third entry, as well as the driving force behind the actions of Billy Loomis in the first Scream.

Roman was the secret half-brother to Sidney Prescott, and everything he did was aimed at getting “revenge” on her and their mother. Given that Campbell’s Sidney Prescott is back in Scream 7, it makes sense to include a character so closely tied to her. But, as you probably recall, we all saw Roman die in Scream 3. Dewey Riley shot him in the head, leaving no doubt as to whether or not he could have survived.

Scott Foley as Roman Bridger in Scream 3

This isn’t like a Kirby stab wound situation, where a character could plausibly come back from what appeared to be their on-screen death. Roman’s demise was pretty clear. What isn’t clear, however, is whether or not Foley is actually going to be playing Roman.

Deadline‘s report says that Foley is going to be in Scream 7, but that details about his character are being kept under wraps. That includes the question of whether or not he’s going to be playing Roman again, or appearing as a new character.

Given Scream‘s history, it could also be a number of different options. Maybe Roman was a twin, creating an Urban Legends: Final Cut situation in the Scream franchise. Perhaps Roman will appear as a ghost or vision to Sidney in this new movie, similar to how Skeet Ulrich’s Billy Loomis would pop up to influence his daughter, Sam Carpenter, in the last two films.

Regardless of who he’s playing, Foley joins a stacked lineup for Scream 7, which is being directed by original franchise scribe Kevin Williamson. Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox are returning to the franchise once more, along with Mason Gooding, who starred in the previous two installments. The cast also includes Joel McHale, Isabel May, McKenna Grace, Anna Camp, and Mark Consuelos.

Scream 7 is currently in production, with a release date currently set for February 27, 2026.