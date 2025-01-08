Scream 7 Officially Begins Filming, Sequel Logo Revealed

Production on the seventh installment of the iconic Scream franchise is finally underway. After controversial casting changes, the loss of a director, and a total revamping of the story, Scream 7 is finally beginning its journey to the big screen. On Tuesday, director Kevin Williamson took to Instagram to reveal that filming had begun, and to share movie’s production logo.

Williamson, who wrote the original Scream films for Wes Craven, was tapped to slide into the director’s chair for this new installment. In a heartfelt message, the longtime Scream steward revealed that Tuesday was the first day filming for Scream 7.

“I’m not supposed to post about Scream and I hope [Spyglass] and [Paramount] will forgive me but when you have one of the best days of your life it’s really hard to keep it to yourself,” Williamson wrote. “What an extraordinary day I had working with an amazing and talented cast and crew. They brought their ‘A’ game and had my back every step of the way. I’m so very grateful for this opportunity and to Wes Craven who was on my mind through it all. The profound impact he has had on my life and career is endless. What a day! I can’t wait for tomorrow!”

Williamson is directing Scream 7 on a script from Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt, the writers behind the two most recent Scream films.

While she was absent for 2023’s Scream VI, longtime franchise star Neve Cambpell will be returning to action for Scream 7, once again reprising the role of Sidney Prescott. Joining her is the only member of the Scream franchise to appear in every single movie to this point, Courtney Cox, who will once again be playing the role of Gale Weathers.

The only other returning cast member that has been confirmed to this point is Mason Gooding, who starred in the fifth and sixth installments as Chad Meeks-Martin. The other three members of the Core Four — Melissa Berrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown — aren’t going to be back.

This new Scream installment is bringing a whole wave of fresh talent to the franchise, led by Isabel May, the breakout star of Yellowstone prequel 1883. May is set to play the daughter of Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, even though her age doesn’t exactly lineup with what we had previously learned about Sidney’s kids. Other new cast members include the Ghostbusters: Afterlife duo of McKenna Grace and Celeste O’Connor, as well as Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp.