Scream 7 Adds Riverdale Star (But Is He the Killer?)

Mark Consuelos, who previously played Hiram Lodge on The CW series Riverdale, has just been added to the cast of Scream 7. The film is being directed by Kevin Williamson, who has written and/or produced all previous Scream films. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who directed 2022’s Scream and 2023’s Scream VI, were initially tapped to helm Scream 7, but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. Details surrounding the plot and characters of the film are not known yet, leading to considerable speculation about who Consuelos is playing. Because he’s the newest member added to the cast, is he possibly playing the latest Ghostface killer?

Consuelos is one of the bigger names to join the film, which makes his casting all the more interesting. Will Scream 7 feature multiple Ghostface killers like in previous installments? And if so, is Consuelos playing one of them? Will his character have a connection to an existing character? How will Consuelos’ character expand on the franchise lore? We’ll know for sure when Scream 7 comes out next year.

Scream 7 Is Bringing Back to Its Main Stars (& Adding New Ones)

Fans are thrilled to hear that Neve Campbell has returned to the series as Sidney Prescott, after backing out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute. While recent installments have primarily focused on newer characters, Campbell revealed to ET that the latest film will take audiences back to the franchise’s roots. “We are going to follow Sidney,” Campbell stated, which she says will be similar to how Jamie Lee Curtis returned to the Halloween series after so many years. “They did pitch the concept to me, and it’s the reason that I jumped on board.”

Other actors who are returning to the franchise are Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin, and Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface. The veteran cast will be joined by series newcomers Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, Anna Camp, and Joel McHale, though at the moment, only May and McHale’s character have been revealed as Prescott’s daughter and husband, respectively.

For now though, it looks like production on Scream 7 is going smoothly. Williamson took to Instagram where he posted a photo of the clapperboard used on the film, along with the following caption: “I’m not supposed to post about Scream and I hope Spyglass and Paramount will forgive me but when you have one of the best days of your life it’s really hard to keep it to yourself. What an extraordinary day I had working with an amazing and talented cast and crew. They brought their ‘A’ game and had my back every step of the way. I’m so very grateful for this opportunity and to Wes Craven who was on my mind through it all. The profound impact he has had on my life and career is endless. What a day! I can’t wait for tomorrow!”

Let’s just hope that Williamson doesn’t get fired from the film for sharing too much information about its production.

Scream 7 will hit theaters on February 27, 2026.