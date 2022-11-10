Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix has released a trailer for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, their upcoming animated adaptation of Charles Dickens's Christmas classic. The adaptation seems like a fairly traditional animated adaptation, featuring some cool character designs and some funny animals, but otherwise serving as a pretty straightforward telling of the story (with some musical numbers along the way). One of the most celebrated Christmas stories of all time, A Christmas Carol has had plenty of popular film and TV adaptations over the years, but it's been a while since one was a major hit.

They aren't the only ones pulling from A Christmas Carol lore this year. Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds have teamed up for a more subversive take on the source material. Spirited, which comes from Apple TV+, will center on Reynolds as a modern-day businessman who gets the Scrooge treatment...in a version of the world where A Christmas Carol exists and is a widely known story, allowing them some fun meta-commentary.

You can see the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for Scrooge, per Netflix:

Charles Dickens' ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future. Featuring re-imagined songs from the legendary and two-time Academy Award® winner Leslie Bricusse OBE, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is one for a new generation to sing.

The cast includes Jessie Buckley as Isabel Fezziwig, Olivia Colman as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Luke Evans as Ebenezer Scrooge, Johnny Flynn as Bob Cratchit, Jonathan Pryce as Jacob Marley, James Cosmo as Mr. Fezziwig, Fra Fee as Harry Huffman, Trevor Dion Nicholas as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Giles Terera as Tom Jenkins.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol will be in select theaters on November 18 in the U.S. It will be available to stream on Netflix on December 2.