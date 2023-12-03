Sean Astin Believes He Set a World Record in The Shift

These days, multiverse stories seem to be the big topic in Hollywood, but comic book films aren't the only ones tackling the subject. The Shift was released this weekend, and the faith-based sci-fi/thriller is a loose retelling of Job that follows Kristoffer Polaha (Wonder Woman 1984) as Kevin Garner, a man who travels dimensions to reunite with his true love, Molly, played by Elizabeth Tabish (The Chosen). The film also features Neal McDonough (Arrow) as the villainous "Benefactor" while Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings) plays Gabriel, a friend Kevin makes in an apocalyptic landscape. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Astin and Polaha, and they believe Astin broke a world record while making the film.

"Post-apocalyptic cinema experiences are something that people are comfortable with, they like and they enjoy, but now with the way the world is trending, it somehow feels more and more kind of like immediate and relevant. And so I just felt like, I felt very mortal for most of it. You know, I'm eating all the time," Astin shared.

"I think we set a Guinness World Record for 'man on camera eating a taco and walking,'" Polaha added. "It is an amazing tracking shot. It's gotta be a minute long."

"Well Brad Pitt's eaten more than me," Astin replied, referring to Ocean's Eleven. "But walking and talking, yeah."

"You cross the street and you kind of say hello to some people," Polaha added. "In one shot," Astin confirmed. "In one shot. It's kind of brilliant," Polaha praised.

"And just as I'm ready for a gastronomic break, he like, grabs me and throws me into an alleyway," Astin shared. "Taco spins perfectly in the frame," Polaha added while both men laughed.

