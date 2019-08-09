Movies

Sean Astin Is Trending for No Apparent Reason and Twitter Is Loving it

When you wake up and realize that a beloved celebrity is trending on Twitter, it’s usually nothing […]

By

When you wake up and realize that a beloved celebrity is trending on Twitter, it’s usually nothing but bad news. 99.9% of the time it either means that the person in question as passed away, or they’ve said something controversial and are in the process of getting shamed by the entirety of social media. Well on Friday morning, we all checked Twitter to see that beloved actor Sean Astin was one of the top trending topics in the country and our hearts skipped a beat.

Turns out, nothing bad happened to Sean Astin, nor did he do anything wrong. He’s trending for no other reason than people want to make sure other people know just how awesome he is. That’s really it, and it’s kind of hilarious.

Everything started with this tweet, which features Astin cuddling with an otter. It’s utterly adorable, but the part that folks focused on was that the person who shared the photo referred to him as “Sean Astin from Stranger Things.” Yes, Astin did steal all of our hearts as Bob in the second season of Stranger Things, but he has been such a big part of pop culture for so much longer than that.

Folks have since taken to Twitter to remind others of Astin’s more iconic roles. He took on One-Eyed Willy to save the town in The Goonies. He became a Notre Dame sensation in Rudy. He single-handedly made sure the ring made it to Mordor as Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings.

Sean Astin has left a mark on several generations through his various roles, and the people of Twitter are loving the chance to talk about his work. Astin’s clearly having a pretty good time with it, too.

(P.S.: If you need more Sean Astin in your life, Part 2 of his new series No Good Nick was just released on Netflix.)

