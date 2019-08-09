Sean Astin Is Trending for No Apparent Reason and Twitter Is Loving it

When you wake up and realize that a beloved celebrity is trending on Twitter, it’s usually nothing but bad news. 99.9% of the time it either means that the person in question as passed away, or they’ve said something controversial and are in the process of getting shamed by the entirety of social media. Well on Friday morning, we all checked Twitter to see that beloved actor Sean Astin was one of the top trending topics in the country and our hearts skipped a beat.

Turns out, nothing bad happened to Sean Astin, nor did he do anything wrong. He’s trending for no other reason than people want to make sure other people know just how awesome he is. That’s really it, and it’s kind of hilarious.

Everything started with this tweet, which features Astin cuddling with an otter. It’s utterly adorable, but the part that folks focused on was that the person who shared the photo referred to him as “Sean Astin from Stranger Things.” Yes, Astin did steal all of our hearts as Bob in the second season of Stranger Things, but he has been such a big part of pop culture for so much longer than that.

idk who needed this but sean astin from stranger things with an otter pic.twitter.com/DuzkGt4Ld5 — sam 🍒 (@samxgrace) August 8, 2019

Folks have since taken to Twitter to remind others of Astin’s more iconic roles. He took on One-Eyed Willy to save the town in The Goonies. He became a Notre Dame sensation in Rudy. He single-handedly made sure the ring made it to Mordor as Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings.

Sean Astin has left a mark on several generations through his various roles, and the people of Twitter are loving the chance to talk about his work. Astin’s clearly having a pretty good time with it, too.

(P.S.: If you need more Sean Astin in your life, Part 2 of his new series No Good Nick was just released on Netflix.)

Whew, couldn’t sleep tonight, woulda missed “Sean Astin” & my Mom trending #1. The thread is like my kids fighting over who gets to hug me first and take a trip with me. If y’all watch pt. 2 of #NoGoodNick on @netflix 2day, you’ll get us a 2nd season. I’ll post more Otter pics! pic.twitter.com/3yqoTmMckx — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) August 9, 2019

Just Because He’s Awesome

Why is Sean Astin trending????



**checks**



Just because he’s awesome. Phew. pic.twitter.com/EpvFcvs38x — alex. (@AlexEssentially) August 9, 2019

Gotta Love Twitter

Sean Astin is trending at #1 because of some adorable otter pictures and the realization that there is a generation that only knows him from Stranger Things. Hence, The Goonies, Rudy and LOTR generations lost their collective minds.



You gotta love Twitter…and Sean Astin. ❤️ https://t.co/XajMFIi82e — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 9, 2019

Every Generation Has a Hero

Sean Astin: For every Generation there is a Hero pic.twitter.com/IzgPrje7ca — Ziggy (@mrjafri) August 9, 2019

I Also Love Sean Astin

**sees Sean Astin is trending**



**raises hand**



I also love Sean Astin. pic.twitter.com/jA1C7G1mOZ — Laura Coulter (@coulterlaura) August 9, 2019

The Greatness of Doug

So no one is going to call Sean Astin who he really is? Doug from 50 First Dates? pic.twitter.com/qwKTLIfPyz — Mikaela Slaney (@MalaySl) August 9, 2019

One-Eyed Willy

I’m sorry but Sean Aston didn’t get through a booby trapped series of cave tunnels to steal One Eyed Willy’s treasures to save his house/town, to be known as “Sean Astin from Stranger Things”. Y’all I’m DONE. The disrespect! pic.twitter.com/SwfpjHmGoS — Nicole (@Nic_Nic_Nicolah) August 9, 2019

Go Watch Movies

If you come across someone who only knows Sean Astin from Stranger Things, instead of raging out on Twitter, show them The Lord of the Rings. Show them Rudy. Show them The Goonies. Job done, thank you for coming to my TED Talk. pic.twitter.com/3bc4MZRFDD — Jon Carmody (@JonC572) August 9, 2019

Y’all Did Something Right

Sean Astin is randomly trending this morning…



Y’all finally did something right on this platform pic.twitter.com/TQwL5tzjao — a tree but w glasses (@treebutwglasses) August 9, 2019

Hear Me Out…

HEAR ME OUT:

Into the Spider-Verse but with every generation of Sean Astin pic.twitter.com/4uVE0ya1LG — John I. Clayton (@Iremarkable) August 9, 2019

Who Doesn’t Love Sean Astin?