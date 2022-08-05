Secret Headquarters Sets New Streaming Record for Paramount+

Secret Headquarters, the new superhero coming-of-age movie starring Owen Wilson and a young cast of stars, has set a new streaming record for Paramount+. Secret Headquarters is now being touted as "the most-watched original movie in the first seven days since release." Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Secret Headquarters seems to have hit a perfect release window with the family-friendly movie crowd at the end of summer/start of school seasonal transition. While no official ratings numbers have been released (as of writing this), Paramount+ is putting forth a confident front about how the film is being received:

"Secret Headquarters has rocketed to superhero status on Paramount+ as a must-watch summer family film, breaking the viewership record for an original movie in the first week of release," said Domenic DiMeglio, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Paramount Streaming in a statement. "We're thrilled audiences have fallen in love with this fun, action-packed adventure."

(Photo: Paramount+)

You can find the full press release about Secret Headquarters' record debut below – along with a synopsis of the movie:

August 24, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced its latest original movie, SECRET HEADQUARTERS, has set a new record for the service as the most-watched original movie in the first seven days since release. SECRET HEADQUARTERS, starring Owen Wilson, is a high-concept family action film produced by Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. "SECRET HEADQUARTERS has rocketed to superhero status on Paramount+ as a must-watch summer family film, breaking the viewership record for an original movie in the first week of release," said Domenic DiMeglio, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Paramount Streaming. "We're thrilled audiences have fallen in love with this fun, action-packed adventure." The heartwarming and action-packed summer family film also stars Walker Scobell ("The Adam Project"), Jesse Williams ("Take Me Out"), Keith L. Williams ("Good Boys"), Momona Tamada ("The Baby-Sitters Club"), Michael Peña ("NARCOS: Mexico), Abby James Witherspoon ("Hot Pursuit"), Kezii Curtis ("Charm City Kings") and Jessie Mueller ("Waitress"). While hanging out after school, Charlie and his friends discover the headquarters of the world's most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home. When villains attack, they must team up to defend the headquarters and save the world. SECRET HEADQUARTERS is directed by Henry Joost ("Project Power," "Nerve," "Catfish") & Ariel Schulman ("Project Power," "Nerve," "Catfish"), with story by Christopher Yost, and screenplay by Christopher Yost and Josh Koenigsberg & Henry Joost & Ariel Schulman. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, p.g.a., Chad Oman, p.g.a. and executive produced by Scott Lumpkin and Orlee-Rose Strauss. SECRET HEADQUARTERS is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will be launching later this year in additional international territories where Paramount+ is available.

Secret Headquarters is now streaming on Paramount+.