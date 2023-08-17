Strays Director Says He Would Love to Direct an Austin Powers Movie

Strays movie director Josh Greenbaum is ready (and very willing) to direct an Austin Powers movie.

Greenbaum spoke to ComicBook.com during the press junket for Strays, and addressed some his past work with major franchise film properties. He directed the Becoming Bond documentary about the short-but-wild run of Bond actor George Lazenby – so is he interested in making an actual James Bond movie?

While Josh Greenbaum confirmed that he would, obviously, love to take on Bond, he doesn't have any real indicators that he's up for that kind of gig. However, ComicBook's Daily Distraction host Chris Killian had a suggestion: Josh Greenbaum directing the next Austin Powers movie!

"I would love that. Would absolutely love that," Greenbaum said. "I'm close friends with Dana Carvey after making the Dana Carvey Show documentary Too Funny to Fail. Just so amazing. I got to talk with Jay Roach as well, who was a big inspiration in a way for my first film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar... Movies you've seen kind of live inside of you; I think you sometimes are conscious when you're pulling from them or paying homage – and then a lot of times it's just totally subconsciously happening. I'm sure for me Austin Powers was all of things because I love those films."

Is Austin Powers 4 Happening?

(Photo: New Line Cinema)

When ComicBook.com asked Mike Myers in 2022 about rumors that Austin Powers 4 was making progress, the comedic actor would only say that "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a program, should it exist or not exist." He then added that "I would love to," if formally asked to return to the Austin Powers franchise.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, was released in1997 and $53 million at the box office. The first film was followed by Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me in 1999 which jumped the box office total up to $206 million – easily prompting New Line to release a third film, Austin Powers in Goldmember in 2002, which earned $213 million. The increasing returns on the films sparked talk of a fourth installment, which has been lingering in development limbo since the 1990s. However, with legacy sequels being all the rage, and the James Bond franchise in a state of flux at the moment, it seems like the perfect opportunity for Austin Powers to have a little fun again.