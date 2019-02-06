‘Shaft’ Trailer Teaser Reveals First Footage

New Line Cinemas announced on Tuesday that the first trailer for the upcoming Shaft movie would be arriving on Wednesday. Not too long after the initial announcement was made on Twitter, a teaser video for the trailer surfaced online, giving fans their first look at the action.

You can check out the short teaser in the video above!

Things got started on Tuesday when the first poster for Shaft arrived, showing off all three generations of the titular character. Samuel L. Jackson was front and center on the poster, reprising the role of John Shaft that he first took on in John Singleton’s Shaft back in 2000. Jessie T. Usher is playing his son, John Shaft Jr., while the original Shaft, Richard Roundtre, is also present in the poster.

The synopsis for the film, which you can read below, teases a team-up between both Shaft men, who couldn’t be more different than one another. However, when tragedy strikes, their worlds collide.

“Shaft is the next chapter in the film franchise featuring the coolest private eye on any New York City block. JJ, aka John Shaft Jr. (Usher), may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. Absent throughout JJ’s youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft (Jackson) agrees to help his progeny navigate Harlem’s heroin-infested underbelly. And while JJ’s own FBI analyst’s badge may clash with his dad’s trademark leather coat, there’s no denying family. Besides, Shaft’s got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that’s professional and personal.”

Also set to star in the Shaft reboot/sequel is Regina Hall, Alexandra Ship, Matt Lauria, Titus Welliver, and Chris “Method Man” Smith. Tim Story directs the film with a script from Kenya Barris and Alex Barnow. John Davis is the producer while Tim Story, Ira Napoliello, Kenya Barris, Marc S. Fischer, Richard Brener, and Josh Mack will executive producer.

Shaft is set to hit theaters on June 14th.