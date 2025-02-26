Shang-Chi 2 Gets Encouraging Update From Star (But When Will it Come Out?)

Marvel star Simu Liu shares an update on the long-gestating Shang-Chi 2, implying that the sequel remains on track even though director Destin Daniel Cretton is currently focused on helming next summer’s Spider-Man 4. The actor spoke with Screen Rant while promoting his new movie Last Breath, and the topic of Shang-Chi’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was raised. While he didn’t reveal too many details about the film’s development, Liu stated that he is frequently in contact with Cretton, and the two remain enthused about Shang-Chi’s eventual return to the MCU.

“I don’t think anything’s been impacted,” Liu said when asked if Spider-Man 4 has had any effect on Shang-Chi 2. “I think we’re all … I speak to Destin often and there’s nothing coming out of both of us but excitement to make this film.”

Released in 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the best-received films of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga. It earned very positive reviews, with many people praising the movie’s exciting action sequences and Liu’s performance as the titular hero. Shang-Chi was also commercially successful, grossing $432.2 million worldwide during a time when theaters were just starting to recover from the pandemic. A sequel was announced quickly after, with Cretton onboard to write and direct.

Despite Shang-Chi‘s reception, the sequel is seemingly on Marvel’s back burner. For a period, Cretton was attached to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (before that project was reworked as Doomsday). After Cretton departed the upcoming Avengers film, he shifted to Spider-Man 4, which is scheduled to premiere in July 2026. While all this has been going on, Liu has assured fans Shang-Chi 2 will happen at some point.

It’s great that Shang-Chi 2 remains in the works, but, unfortunately, fans will likely have to wait a few more years to see it come to fruition. For the foreseeable future, Cretton will have his hands full with Spider-Man 4; the plan is for that film to begin production this summer, and then the director will be overseeing the various post-production aspects until the movie’s release. Considering how much of a massive undertaking MCU blockbusters are, Cretton would probably want to take a break before he turns his attention to Shang-Chi 2. With all that in mind, the odds are Shang-Chi 2 plausibly won’t come out until after Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. Perhaps it will take one of the 2028 dates Disney has reserved for untitled Marvel movies.

The character of Shang-Chi was a fresh addition to the MCU, and his film’s post-credits scene teased he had a big future ahead. However, it’s unknown when fans will see Shang-Chi on-screen again. Liu could conceivably return for Avengers: Doomsday, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing. Given that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is such a well-liked entry in the franchise, this situation has been very frustrating for viewers. Many people were excited to see more of Shang-Chi after his first movie came out, and Marvel has missed its chance to strike when the iron is hot. Hopefully, once Spider-Man 4 is completed, Shang-Chi 2 can take a meaningful step forward and be worth the long wait.