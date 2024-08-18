Shang-Chi 2: Simu Liu Provides Marvel Sequel Update

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu just gave a surprise update on the Marvel movie sequel. The Press Trust of India managed to sit down with the Jackpot actor as that movie hits Prime Video. During their interview, Liu had to address what’s been going on with Shang-Chi 2. The star stresses that the sequel is still happening and that work is ongoing. However, due to standard Marvel Studios operating procedure, he’s not at liberty to discuss finite details. Still, in an era where some of these projects might not end up seeing the light of day due to restructuring and budget cuts, it’s nice to hear that the Phase 4 stand out will get his second outing despite all that shuffling.

Liu began, “A lot of it is above my pay grade but it’s definitely happening. So, just very excited to kind of work on it and it’s going to be amazing. I really can’t say anything beyond that.”

Shang-Chi's world needs another movie.

The star also had to talk about working with Awkwafina and John Cena again. (One in Shang-Chi and the other in Barbie) Liu Complimented the WWE Superstar’s work ethic. “John Cena and I really take this stuff seriously. We geeked out in the preparation process, all the rehearsals and kind of running choreography in between takes. He’s such a student of life and I appreciated working with him.”

When Will We See Shang-Chi Again?

When Will We See Shang-Chi Again?

People have been asking about the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel for some time now. It seems like every 3 to 4 months, either Destin Daniel Cretton or Simu Liu have to step up to the plate and answer a question or two about the sequel’s status. The Shang-Chi star actually talked to ComicBook outside of the premiere for Arthur the King. He wanted to reassure fans that the sequel is still definitely happening. But, there are some decisions that occur far over his head that he doesn’t have control over.

“When I get a call of like, ‘Hey, this is what you’re in, and this is where you’re going to show up, and this is when you’re going to be need to be blacked out for.’ That’s kind of generally what tends to happen,” Liu told us on that red carpet. “Destin is such a special filmmaker and we’re very happy to have him on the sequel. So he’ll be working on that, and we’re really excited to see what he comes up with. I think he’s going to do a brilliant job.”

