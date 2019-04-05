Shazam! Is Leaving HBO Max in March

✖

On Wednesday morning, WarnerMedia revealed the complete list of titles that will be added to HBO Max in March, as well as the roster of films that will be leaving the service over the next month. While there are plenty of new additions to look forward to, there are also some popular titles on the way out. Shazam!, one of the most acclaimed DC films of the last decade, is going to be leaving HBO Max in March.

This may come as a surprise, given that Shazam! is a DC film owned by Warner Bros., but many of the popular DC movies have rotated away from the service for a short time. Aquaman recently returned to HBO Max after a couple of months away.

Sadly, there are just a few more days to stream Shazam! on HBO Max before it leaves. The movie is set to leave HBO Max on March 1st.

Here are all of the movies leaving HBO Max in March:

March 1:

Shazam!, 2019 (HBO)

March 12:

Vacation, 2015

March 13:

The Curse Of La Llorona, 2019 (HBO)

March 14:

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021

March 22:

Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019 (HBO)

March 28:

Tom & Jerry, 2021

March 31:

Alien, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Alien 3, 1992 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Alien Resurrection, 1997 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Aliens, 1986 (HBO)

All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011 (HBO)

Any Given Sunday, 1999

Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero, 1998

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019

The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director’s Cut) ( HBO)

Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)

Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995 (HBO)

Die Hard, 1988 (HBO)

Edtv, 1999 (HBO)

The End: Inside The Last Days Of The Obama White House, 2017

Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)

Habana Boxing Club, 2018 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)

Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

Michael, 1996

Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)

The Night Before, 1988 (HBO)

P.S. I Love You, 2007

Purple Rain, 1984

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

Ruby Sparks, 2012 (HBO)

See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)

Sleight, 2017 (HBO)

