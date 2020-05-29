Shazam's Zachary Levi Says He Wants a Footrace With The Flash's Grant Gustin

✖

During an Instagram Live stream earlier today, Zachary Levi spoke with fans, raised some money for a mental health charity, and even took an opportunity to challenge The Flash (Grant Gustin of The CW's The Flash, that is) to a race. In the first part of his stream, Levi started on a serious note, saying that a user named Kristen had been sending him a large number of direct messages, and appeared to believe that she was in some kind of romantic relationship with him. He told her, and anybody else who might be facing a similar situation, never to trust non-verified accounts on social media who claimed to be celbrities and could prey on fans.

Most of the folks in the comments were taking it pretty seriously, but at least one person wasn't having any of it. Gustin chimed in, asking if that meant that what he and Levi had wasn't real.

"Grant, what we have IS real," Levi said. "Your name is not Kristen, at least that's not the last thing you told me. And we still need to have our footrace -- our Flash/Shazam footrace!"

We're assuming he means onscreen, and not that he personally wants to race Gustin offscreen, but anyting is possible.

In the past, Levi had said that he believed Shazam could beat The Flash in a fight. Almost exactly a year ago, during a convention appearance in Orlando in late May of 2019, the actor fielded fan questions, including some hypotheticals about his character. One fan wanted to know who would win: Shazam or the Flash?

"In a fight or a foot race?" the actor joked. Once it was clarified that the fan meant a fight, Levi was quick to answer.

"Shazam," he said confidently. "Thank you for your question."

"Tell Grant Gustin I said hi," he added. "And Ezra! Tell all the Flashes!"

Both of those Flashes appeared onscreen together in the fourth part of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event on The CW back in January. The next time fans will see Miller's Flash is when Zack Snyder's Justice League -- something Levi had previously maintained would never be released -- hits HBO Max next year. Gustin will be headed back to the airwaves in January 2021, along with Black Lightning, Batwoman, and Superman & Lois. DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl will join the lineup as midseason replacement shows in the spring.

