Robert Downey Jr. Teases Practice for ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’

It sounds like Robert Downey Jr. has begun getting back into character as Sherlock Holmes for the third movie in the Sherlock Holmes film series.

Downey tweeted out a GIF of himself from one of the two previous Sherlock Holmes movies, writing “Practicing my Sherlock face.”

Take a look below.

Practicing my Sherlock face. pic.twitter.com/Vs7kGF70Re — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) August 19, 2018

Downey plays Holmes alongside Jude Law as Dr. John Watson, the two heroes from Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective stories. Rumor has it that the third film could begin filming in late 2018, so it would make sense that Downey would be preparing for the role. The film is scheduled for release on Christmas Day 2020.

Chris Brancato is writing the film’s script. Guy Ritchie, who directed the two previous installments of the series, is expected to return for the third film.

Downey and Law first teamed with Ritchie on Sherlock Holmes in 2009. The film was well-received by fans and critics and earned $524 million worldwide. Downey also won the Golden Globe Award for his performance as Holmes, and the film was nominated for two Academy Awards.

The sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, followed in 2011 with a plot that borrowed elements from Doyle’s classic Sherlock Holmes stories “The Final Problem” and “The Empty House.” The film received a more mixed reception but still went on to make $545 million worldwide.

A third film has been in some form of planning since A Game of Shadows released. Screenwriting duties have shifted on multiple occasions over the years, and for a time it was unclear if Warner Bros. was still interested in pursuing the sequel.

In late 2016, Warner Bros. was said to have convened a writers room to come up with a new script. It wasn’t until earlier this year that Warner Bros. placed the film on their schedule for 2020 and announced Bracanto as the film’s screenwriter.

Sherlock Holmes 3 is scheduled for theatrical release on Dec. 25, 2020.