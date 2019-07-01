Onscreen Sherlock Holmes Unite in Awesome Fan-Made Poster

With all this talk of bringing together three Spider-Mans for a live-action Spider-Verse movie, artist BossLogic took the concept in a different direction. He imagined a film that would bring together three Sherlock Holmes instead of Spider-Mans. He created a poster for this fictional movie, featuring Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, and Henry Cavill as the great detective. He titled the film Sherlock Homies. On Instagram, he writes, “2020 Sherlock needs all the help he can get!” Take a look below.

Cavill is the most recent addition to the club of modern actors who have played Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s hero. Cavill will play Sherlock opposite Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in a film about Sherlock’s sister, Enola Holmes. The film is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries series of novels by Nancy Springer. The six books follow the teenaged Holmes as she solves her own set of mysteries, beginning with The Case of the Missing Marquess.

Cumberbatch plays Holmes opposite Martin Freeman as Dr. John Watson on BBC’s Sherlock. The series reimagines the Victorian characters in the modern day. The show has run for four seasons so far. Other projects have pulled the stars and creators, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, away. Freeman commented in February on the show’s future, saying, “We’re definitely in a pause at the moment. But I know to Americans it feels like it’s all a pause. But no, I genuinely don’t know.”

“I mean, I think after season 4, we all wanted to take a bit of time just away from the madness,” he said. “People really want more Sherlock. I think that’s great. I really love that. But speaking for myself, I’d quite like to take a break from that for a while. Just that sort of…clamor. Which is lovely, cause people like your show, but it can feel quite pressured actually. Know what I mean? You’ve got obviously to surprise them, but if you surprise them too much they’ll hate you for it. It’s a tricky one. It’s a hard one, because there is so much expectation on that show, more than anything I’ve ever done. I’m happy to give it a rest for a while certainly.”

Downey played Holmes in the films Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows. He’s set to return for a third outing, reuniting with co-star Jude Law and director Guy Ritchie. The film is expected to be released in 2021.

