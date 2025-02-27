First Shrek 5 Teaser Reveals Zendaya’s Role

Shrek 5 has added another All Star to its cast. In the first footage from the Shrekquel, the Magic Mirror reveals that the new movie has cast the fairest of them all: Zendaya. The 30-second cast announcement confirms that the Spider-Man and Dune star will voice Felicia, the teenaged daughter of the Mike Myers-voiced ogre Shrek and Cameron Diaz’s Fiona, in the long-awaited followup to 2010’s Shrek Forever After. Eddie Murphy also returns as the voice of the talkative Donkey, with Cody Cameron as the fibbing Pinocchio.

Watch the just-released Shrek 5 teaser below.

Shrek and Fiona’s triplets were born at the end of 2007’s Shrek the Third, and Felicia and her brothers — Fergus and Farkle — were babies when we last saw them in 2010’s Shrek Forever After.

The Emmy-winning Euphoria star is no stranger to voice roles: Zendaya voiced the young yeti Meechee in 2018’s Smallfoot and Lola Bunny in 2021’s Space Jam: A New Legacy. Besides the third season of HBO’s Euphoria and director Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune: Messiah, Zendaya is set to star opposite Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, and Tom Holland in the Christopher Nolan-directed The Odyssey and is expected to return to the MCU in 2026’s Spider-Man 4.

Illumination CEO and producer Chris Meledandri (Despicable Me, The Super Mario Bros. Movie) is producing the fifth installment in the almost 25-year-old Shrek franchise.

Walt Dohrn (Trolls, Trolls Band Together) and Conrad Vernon (Shrek 2, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted) are directing with co-director Brad Ableson (Minions: The Rise of Gru) from a script by Michael McCullers, who penned the Myers-led live-action comedy Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and DreamWorks’ animated The Boss Baby and Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.

Dohrn served as a writer and story artist on 2004’s Shrek 2 and 2007’s Shrek 3, and head of story on 2010’s Shrek 4. In addition to voicing that film’s villain, Rumpelstiltskin, Dohrn has worked in the story departments of DreamWorks’ Shark Tale, Madagascar, and Rise of the Guardians before making his feature directorial debut as co-director of 2016’s Trolls. Vernon, who has voiced the gumdrop-buttoned Gingerbread Man since 2001’s Shrek, co-directed Shrek 2, 2009’s Monsters vs. Aliens, the adult animated feature Sausage Party, and the animated Addams Family reboot.

McCullers has teased that Shrek 5, which has been in the works since 2016, is a “pretty big reinvention.”

“Reinvention was sort of called for,” McCullers previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s been four movies and a lot of material, so the characters are pretty beloved and they’re great characters, but you also have to think of a pretty new take at that point.”

Universal Pictures has slated DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek 5 for December 23, 2026.