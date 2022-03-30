Shrek Movies Being Added to Another Streaming Service

Earlier this year, the first two films in the beloved Shrek franchise were added to Netflix’s streaming lineup and they’ve been absolute hits ever since. Shrek and Shrek 2 already had a massive fanbase before joining the Netflix roster and their popularity on the streamer has proven that. Both films have been staples of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list day after day. At the end of this week, they’ll be added to yet another streaming service.

On April 1st, Shrek and Shrek 2 will be among the titles added to Hulu’s streaming lineup. The films spent quite a lot of time on Hulu last year, so this will be something of a return to normalcy for the service’s subscribers.

Fortunately, for those who just have Netflix, this doesn’t change the status of the Shrek franchise on that service. Shrek and Shrek 2 will remain on Netflix, at least through the month of April. Additionally, Netflix will also be getting the fourth film in the series, Shrek Forever After, and spinoff Puss in Boots.

While the Shrek films are certainly a couple of highlights for Hulu’s April programming, they’re just two of many titles being added at the top of the month. Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows hitting Hulu on April 1st:

Love Me: Complete Season 1

ALL INCLUSIVE (2008)

ANTZ (1998)

ARMORED (2009)

AUSTENLAND (2013)

BATTLESHIP (2012)

BLIND DATE (1987)

BLUE STREAK (1999)

BOYS ON THE SIDE (1995)

BRIGSBY BEAR (2017)

CASESE QUIEN PUEDA (2015)

CASPER (1995)

CHEECH AND CHONG’S NEXT MOVIE (1980)

CHEECH & CHONG’S GET OUT OF MY ROOM (1984)

CONSPIRACY THEORY (1997)

COPYCAT (1995)

CRANK (2006)

DEATH AT A FUNERAL (2010)

DEFINITELY, MAYBE (2008)

THE DUKES OF HAZZARD (2005)

EYES WIDE SHUT (1999)

THE FIVE-YEAR ENGAGEMENT (2012)

FLY AWAY HOME (1996)

GET HIM TO THE GREEK (2010)

GLEE THE 3D CONCERT MOVIE (2011)

HANNA (2011)

HOT SHOTS! PART DEUX (1993)

I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU CHUCK & LARRY (2007)

IN THE ARMY NOW (1994)

INSOMNIUM (2017)

INSTRUCTIONS NOT INCLUDED (2013)

THE INTERNATIONAL (2009)

JOHN CARPENTER’S VAMPIRES (1998)

JUST MY LUCK (2006)

KNOWING (2009)

KUSAMA: INFINITY (2018)

LADRONES (2015)

LOOK WHO’S TALKING (1989)

LOOPER (2012)

LOVE ACTUALLY (2003)

MADE IN AMERICA (1993)

MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS (2010)

NATIONAL LAMPOON’S DIRTY MOVIE (2011)

THE NEGOTIATOR (1998)

NIGHT RAIDERS (2021)

OPEN RANGE (2003)

PEGGY SUE GOT MARRIED (1986)

PHANTOM (2013)

POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE (1990)

THE POWER OF ONE (1992)

PRACTICAL MAGIC (1998)

RADIO (2003)

RAMONA AND BEEZUS (2010)

RUNAWAY JURY (2003)

THE RUNAWAYS (2010)

SCOOBY-DOO (2002)

SCOOBY-DOO 2: MONSTERS UNLEASHED (2004)

SHREK (2001)

SHREK 2 (2004)

THE SIEGE (1998)

SINGLE WHITE FEMALE (1992)

SNAKEHEAD (2021)

STAY (2005)

THE TAILOR OF PANAMA (2001)

THAT’S MY BOY (2012)

THINK LIKE A MAN (2012)

THREE FUGITIVES (1989)

TWILIGHT (2008)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: NEW MOON (2009)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE (2010)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 1 (2011)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 2 (2012)

VERTICAL LIMIT (2000)

WALK HARD: THE DEWEY COX STORY (2007)

WATCHMEN (2009)

WOLF (1994)

Are you looking forward to seeing the Shrek movies added back to Hulu’s lineup? Let us know in the comments!