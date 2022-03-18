Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2022

Believe it or not, we’re already into the second half of March. The year continues to fly by and April is up next. In addition to supposedly bringing showers, April marks the arrival of a ton of new movies and TV shows on Hulu. On Thursday, the streaming service revealed the full list of movies and shows being added to its lineup throughout the month of April, and there’s quite a bit worth paying attention to.

The Dropout, the acclaimed limited series starring Amanda Seyfried, comes to an end next month. A few weeks after its finale, however, Hulu has another big limited series on the way. Under the Banner of Heaven, a gritty crime thriller starring Andrew Garfield, arrives on April 28th. The month will also see the debut of Mayans M.C. Season 4, following its premiere on FX.

At the start of the month, a couple of popular franchises are returning to Hulu. The first two Shrek films are being added on April 1st, along with all five movies in the Twilight Saga. The strange thing, though, is that all seven of those movies will be leaving Hulu at the end of April, having stayed for only a month.

You can check out the full list of Hulu’s April arrivals below!

April 1

Love Me: Complete Season 1

ALL INCLUSIVE (2008)

ANTZ (1998)

ARMORED (2009)

AUSTENLAND (2013)

BATTLESHIP (2012)

BLIND DATE (1987)

BLUE STREAK (1999)

BOYS ON THE SIDE (1995)

BRIGSBY BEAR (2017)

CASESE QUIEN PUEDA (2015)

CASPER (1995)

CHEECH AND CHONG’S NEXT MOVIE (1980)

CHEECH & CHONG’S GET OUT OF MY ROOM (1984)

CONSPIRACY THEORY (1997)

COPYCAT (1995)

CRANK (2006)

DEATH AT A FUNERAL (2010)

DEFINITELY, MAYBE (2008)

THE DUKES OF HAZZARD (2005)

EYES WIDE SHUT (1999)

THE FIVE-YEAR ENGAGEMENT (2012)

FLY AWAY HOME (1996)

GET HIM TO THE GREEK (2010)

GLEE THE 3D CONCERT MOVIE (2011)

HANNA (2011)

HOT SHOTS! PART DEUX (1993)

I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU CHUCK & LARRY (2007)

IN THE ARMY NOW (1994)

INSOMNIUM (2017)

INSTRUCTIONS NOT INCLUDED (2013)

THE INTERNATIONAL (2009)

JOHN CARPENTER’S VAMPIRES (1998)

JUST MY LUCK (2006)

KNOWING (2009)

KUSAMA: INFINITY (2018)

LADRONES (2015)

LOOK WHO’S TALKING (1989)

LOOPER (2012)

LOVE ACTUALLY (2003)

MADE IN AMERICA (1993)

MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS (2010)

NATIONAL LAMPOON’S DIRTY MOVIE (2011)

THE NEGOTIATOR (1998)

NIGHT RAIDERS (2021)

OPEN RANGE (2003)

PEGGY SUE GOT MARRIED (1986)

PHANTOM (2013)

POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE (1990)

THE POWER OF ONE (1992)

PRACTICAL MAGIC (1998)

RADIO (2003)

RAMONA AND BEEZUS (2010)

RUNAWAY JURY (2003)

THE RUNAWAYS (2010)

SCOOBY-DOO (2002)

SCOOBY-DOO 2: MONSTERS UNLEASHED (2004)

SHREK (2001)

SHREK 2 (2004)

THE SIEGE (1998)

SINGLE WHITE FEMALE (1992)

SNAKEHEAD (2021)

STAY (2005)

THE TAILOR OF PANAMA (2001)

THAT’S MY BOY (2012)

THINK LIKE A MAN (2012)

THREE FUGITIVES (1989)

TWILIGHT (2008)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: NEW MOON (2009)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE (2010)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 1 (2011)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 2 (2012)

VERTICAL LIMIT (2000)

WALK HARD: THE DEWEY COX STORY (2007)

WATCHMEN (2009)

WOLF (1994)

April 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

April 4

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7

April 5

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2

MONSTER FAMILY 2: NOBODY’S PERFECT (2021)

April 6

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 2

April 7

The Dropout: Limited Series Finale

Platinum End: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

AGNES (2021)

April 8

Woke: Complete Season 2

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN (2018)

April 9

AMERICAN SICARIO (2022)

April 10

THE HATING GAME (2021)

April 11

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 11

April 13

The Family Law: Complete Season 1

To Tell The Truth: Season 8 Premiere

April 14

The Kardashians: Series Premiere

April 15

BLACK DEATH (2010)

COMPLIANCE (2012)

DRUNK STONED, BRILLIANT, DEAD: THE STORY OF THE NATIONAL LAMPOON (2015)

April 20

Mayans M.C.: Season 4 Premiere

April 21

CAPTIVE AUDIENCE (2022)

April 23

IN THE HEART OF THE SEA (2015)

April 27

Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere

April 28

Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere

April 29

CRUSH (2022)

PERMANENT (2017)