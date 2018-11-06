Smash Mouth Reacts to ‘Shrek’ Reboot News

If the news of a Shrek reboot is making you feel like you aren’t the sharpest tool in the shed — you’re not alone.

The official Twitter for Smash Mouth, whose song “All Star” was memorably featured on the first Shrek’s soundtrack, recently addressed the reboot news. In a tweet, which you can check out below, the band reacted with a simple “What?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

To an extent, Smash Mouth’s reaction seems to mirror what a lot of fans are feeling, with some unsure of how to process the idea. As was announced earlier today, Despicable Me creator Chris Meledandri has plans to breathe new life into the franchise, but probably will use the franchise’s original cast.

“When you look back on those vocal performances they’re awesome, and while you certainly could make a case for a complete reinvention, I find myself responding to my own nostalgic feelings of wanting to go back to those characterizations,” Meledandri said. “The challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it’s not simply yet another film in a series of sequels.”

With that in mind, it’s unclear if the new Shrek content would be a tried and true “reboot”, or just a sort of reinvention of the original franchise.

“There’s a tremendous amount of fun to be had in that world, but it’s a high bar to find a story that’s truly world,” Meledandri explained. “You want to find something in the narrative that really feels like a departure.”

This move to revive the franchise comes after Comcast bought DreamWorks for $3.8 billion back in 2016, putting the studio under the same umbrella as Meledandri’s Illumination, which gave birth to Despicable Me and The Secret Life of Pets. Meledandri was initially asked to oversee both Illumination and DreamWorks, but passed on the opportunity to run the latter in favor of focusing on the creative movie-making process.

“The way in which I work with my team to make movies is very intensive and hands-on, and it really doesn’t allow me the opportunity to think about running a second operation,” Meledandri said. “I love the process of making films and working with artists. I don’t think I’m particularly great at managing companies.”

Regardless of whatever shape this new Shrek content takes, one things for sure — the “All Star” memes won’t stop coming.

Do you agree with Smash Mouth’s reaction to the Shrek reboot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.