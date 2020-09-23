Rob Zombie Shares Tribute to House of 1000 Corpses Star Sid Haig for Anniversary of His Passing

✖

Sid Haig was an icon in the world of genre movies for decades, thanks in part to a number of compelling performances over the years, with one of his most famous roles of the last 20 years being Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie's House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects, and 3 from Hell. Haig passed away on September 21, 2019, with Zombie taking to Facebook to share a tribute to his friend and collaborator, noting that he only ever had Haig in mind to play the frightening character and how he knows that the actor's legacy will continue to be felt for years to come.

"Well, today marks one year since my buddy Sid Haig left us," Zombie shared on Facebook along with a photo of the two. "We did a lot of stuff together over the twenty years we were friends. He was my first and only choice for Captain Spaulding back in 1999. As sad as it was, I am so glad he got to play Spaulding one last time even if it was brief. He gave it all he had. That was March 2018. Obviously we had originally planned to do much more back then but his health made it impossible. I can only hope this role will help him live on for future generations of horror fans."

Many of Haig's genre projects came in the '60s, '70s, and '80s, with his turn as Spaulding in Zombie's 2003 film introducing new generations to his talents, igniting dozens more appearances in genre films in the following years, making him an even more beloved figure in the genre.

Haig's role in House of 1000 Corpses might have been merely as a supporting character, but his impact as the clown-makeup-wearing Spaulding left a major impression on audiences, with his grinning face being one of the more iconic images from the film. Luckily, the sequel saw him take a more prominent role and allowed him to showcase not only his ruthlessness, but also his comedic chops, cementing Spaulding as an all-time great horror icon.

“As we were making House Of 1000 Corpses neither of us knew he was creating a character that would live on and grow in popularity every year," Zombie shared last year in the wake of Haig's passing. "Sid told me many times how thankful he was for the Captain and how that character changed his life. He had completely given up on acting and now suddenly had found a whole new audience at the age of 60."

