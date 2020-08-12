A Single Frame Easter Egg in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Has Been Discovered

✖

Almost two years after the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, little details from the Oscar winning animated film continue to be discovered and the latest is one that would have only been found with a fine tooth comb. One Twitter user posted about a moment that happens early in the film as Chris Pine's version of Peter Parker recounts his time as the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. When the hero mentions his "so-so popsicle," in reference to the viral photo of a Spider-Man ice cream treat with wonky eyes, a single frame appears on screen with the hero mid-fight with Doc Ock and his face looks exactly like the so-so popsicle. Check out the photos below!

someone mentioned that during the opening bit in spider-verse, after the popsicle gag and spider-man gets slammed against the screen by doc ock, there's a single frame where his face is distorted to match the popsicle on impact and I'm kind of floored I never noticed that pic.twitter.com/CDmDa96gaw — Local Rabbit (@Cyberbunbun) August 11, 2020

The above tweet marks the latest blink-and-you'll-miss-it Easter egg from the film which has gone viral in recent days. Another was a moment later in the film as Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is training at his uncle Aaron's (Mahershala Ali) apartment. On the TV in the sequence is a pixelated version of a frame from Community's Season 2 premiere, "Anthropology 101," in which Troy Barnes (Donald Glover) is shown waking up in Spider-Man pajamas. This Easter Egg has deep roots following the prolific fan campaign that came up in the late-2000s, which called for Glover to be cast as the wall-crawler in The Amazing Spider-Man.

Luckily for all Spidey and film fans in general, the follow-up to Spider-Verse is oficially in the works. Production was confirmed by Lead Animator Nick Kondo earlier this year. Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are returning for the sequel as well which is expected to be released in theaters in 2022. The film had been set for an April release that year but was pushed back to October 7, 2022.

In addition to a proper sequel to Spider-Verse, Sony is also developing a female-led spin-off as well. Lord and Miller have previously teased a whole lot of characters they'd want to introduce in subsequent features.

"I think there's a bunch [of possible characters], and I don't want to say too much because there's a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now." Miller explained. "And it's really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven't seen before or have something interesting thematic to say."

What do you think of this latest Spider-Verse Easter egg discovery? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!

