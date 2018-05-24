Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Six Billion Dollar Man’ Gets Pushed Back

It looks like Warner Bros.‘ The Six Billion Dollar Man will be taking a little bit longer to get to the big screen.

The film reboot, which will star Mark Wahlberg in the titular role, has had its release date shifted by almost a year, from May 31, 2019 to June 5, 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This is the second release date change that the film has endured, after the film was initially expected to debut in December of last year.

The project has suffered quite a few major developments in recent months, including Warner Bros. picking up the rights from The Weinstein Company. Most recently, namely in the departure of director Damian Szifron. After being tied to the project – which Szifron also co-wrote – for three years, the director reportedly departed the project for creative differences.

The film, which is based on the iconic Six Million Dollar Man television series, will see Wahlberg playing Col. Steve Austin, a pilot who is saved by an experiment that gives him bionic body parts. And it sounds like Wahlberg is excited to bring a slightly unconventional superhero story to the big screen.

“We finally got the script for The Six Billion Dollar Man,” Wahlberg told ComicBook.com last year. “Now that’s not your typical superhero because I will not put on a cape nor a spandex outfit, but the script is amazing. We’ve been developing it for quite some time and finally got it to where we want to go shoot the movie, so hopefully we will shoot in the fall.”

This project would be the latest attempt to bring The Six Billion Dollar Man to the big screen, with various versions of the film being in development over the past twenty-five years. Fan-favorite director Kevin Smith was tied to a version of the project back in 1995, with his script ultimately being adapted into Dynamite’s The Bionic Man comic series. A comedic adaptation starring Jim Carrey was attempted in 2004, as well as a version from Richard Anderson.

While it’s unknown exactly who will direct the reboot, this new announcement makes it clear that Warner Bros.’ isn’t giving up on the project just yet.

What do you think about The Six Billion Dollar Man getting a new release date? Who would you like to see direct the film? Let us know what you think in the comments below.