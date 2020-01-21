Check Out This Exclusive Trailer For Dust’s Sky Fighter

Dust, a multiplatform sci-fi destination that brings fans video content from new voices, has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at the trailer for Sky Fighter, a new short film premiering on Thursday. Exclusively premiering on the Gunpowder & Sky-owned sci-fi brand, Sky Fighter stars Tom Maden (Scream: The TV Series), Jess Gabor (Shameless), Erik (“ER”) Palladiono, and Declan Churchill Carter (The Big Bang Theory). Sky Fighter chronicles two pilots ﬁghting a war in the distant future in their ﬁghter-bomber spacecraft — but is the true enemy their alien opponent…or each other? From the look of the preview, one of the two has no memory of a catastophe that sets the stage for the short.

The other? Well, according to a voice in the first one’s head, she might not be entirely trustworthy. So the question becomes whether to trust her whens he asks him to take herculean steps to break free of the voice, or whether to trust the voice.

You can check out the official trailer for Sky Fighter below.

This feels like it has the potential to have a Twilight Zone kind of feel to it, making audiences question not just the characters but the reality of what’s in front of them as it becomes clear that the notion of a reliable narrator within the context of the Sky Fighter story is more or less non-existent.

Dust describes itself as “the first multi-platform destination for binge watchable sci-fi,” featuring science fiction short films and other content from emerging filmmakers with an eye toward delivering stunning visual effects, captivating plots and complex character explorations that involve “robots, aliens, space exploration, technology, and human experience.”

“Since Dust’s inception, our mission has been to build a contemporary sci-fi brand,” Floris Bauer, Co-founder and President, Gunpowder & Sky, said at the time of its launch. “Today, Dust has a thriving community of more than two million fans, showcasing varying content from up-and-coming creators to masters like George Lucas and Robert Zemeckis. We are also producing and releasing original feature films and TV series under the Dust label. Having our own premium channel, and launching Dust, marks a natural and significant next step in the evolution of the brand.”

While Dust focuses on both original and video content, it also acquires existing content ranging from new indie stuff to classic archival material, and has dipped its toe into the podcast space, as well.