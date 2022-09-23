The Halloween horror season has officially begun with new horror movie Smile taking the top spot at the box office in its opening weeknd. Smile earned $22 million in its first three days, including $8.2 million on Friday ($2 million of that from preview night showings on Thursday). Smile may be benefiting from all that creepy viral marketing. The movie has an R rating, a B- CinemaScore, and a 74% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus on the review aggregator read, "Deeply creepy visuals and a standout Sosie Bacon further elevate Smile's unsettling exploration of trauma, adding up to the rare feature that satisfyingly expands on a short."

ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave Smile a score of 3 out of 5 in his film review. He writes:

"Fans of A-horror like Ju-On or Ringu, as well as their American remakes The Grudge and The Ring, will notice a lot of similarities in Smile to the structure of passing a supernatural curse along to stay alive. While that structure doesn't feel entirely fresh, the option to go for massive jump-scares as opposed to the more subtle moments of tension and unease of A-horror films does bring a new perspective to the genre to an inarguably effective degree. For those looking for a more nuanced experience that emphasizes story and character development, you'll be left feeling mixed, but if you're looking for a rollercoaster of terror, than this movie gives you a lot to smile about."

Last week's top earner, Don't Worry Darling, suffered a 62% drop, landing in second place with just under $33 million in its second weekend. The Woman King dropped into third place, and the new LGBTQ+ romantic comedy Bros is opening in fourth place. A list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.