Smile Earns $22 Million in Opening Weekend at the Box Office
The Halloween horror season has officially begun with new horror movie Smile taking the top spot at the box office in its opening weeknd. Smile earned $22 million in its first three days, including $8.2 million on Friday ($2 million of that from preview night showings on Thursday). Smile may be benefiting from all that creepy viral marketing. The movie has an R rating, a B- CinemaScore, and a 74% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus on the review aggregator read, "Deeply creepy visuals and a standout Sosie Bacon further elevate Smile's unsettling exploration of trauma, adding up to the rare feature that satisfyingly expands on a short."
ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave Smile a score of 3 out of 5 in his film review. He writes:
"Fans of A-horror like Ju-On or Ringu, as well as their American remakes The Grudge and The Ring, will notice a lot of similarities in Smile to the structure of passing a supernatural curse along to stay alive. While that structure doesn't feel entirely fresh, the option to go for massive jump-scares as opposed to the more subtle moments of tension and unease of A-horror films does bring a new perspective to the genre to an inarguably effective degree. For those looking for a more nuanced experience that emphasizes story and character development, you'll be left feeling mixed, but if you're looking for a rollercoaster of terror, than this movie gives you a lot to smile about."
Last week's top earner, Don't Worry Darling, suffered a 62% drop, landing in second place with just under $33 million in its second weekend. The Woman King dropped into third place, and the new LGBTQ+ romantic comedy Bros is opening in fourth place. A list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.