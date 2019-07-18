Snoopy In Space Trailer Released

The Peanuts gang is coming to Apple’s new streaming service, and for their latest project, the spotlight falls directly on Snoopy. Apple TV+ released the first trailer for Snoopy in Space, which as you might imagine as everyone’s favorite canine attempting to soar into space with the help of Woodstock and the rest of the beloved Peanuts characters. From the looks of the trailer, it seems Snoopy’s ambitions might be a bit too big at the moment, but if we’ve learned anything over the years it’s to never count out Snoopy.

The trailer features Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty, and Marcie, who is very much in the space adventure spirit with her shuttle hat. You can check out the full trailer in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official description for Snoopy in Space can be found below.

“Snoopy in Space follows Snoopy as his dreams of being an astronaut become a reality when he and Woodstock tag along with the Peanuts gang on a field trip to NASA and are chosen for an elite mission into space. As Snoopy and Woodstock fulfill their dreams of astronaut training and space travel, Charlie Brown and the gang assist their friends from mission control.”

Apple TV+ was announced earlier this year and is the latest in services vying for subscription dollars amongst competition like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney+. The service will come with original content (like Snoopy in Space) and several other offerings and will be ad-free with a paid subscription model.

“We’re honored that the absolute best lineup of storytellers in the world — both in front of and behind the camera — are coming to Apple TV+,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services in a press release. “We’re thrilled to give viewers a sneak peek of Apple TV+ and cannot wait for them to tune in starting this fall. Apple TV+ will be home to some of the highest quality original storytelling that TV and movie lovers have seen yet.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Apple can bring more eyeballs to their service as other services are greatly expanding their original content offerings or bringing their IP back into the fold from other services, consolidating it all under one umbrella (like WarnerMedia).

Snoopy in Space hits Apple TV+ later this fall.