Sony’s Masters of the Universe Sets 2021 Release Date

Sony Pictures will unleash the power of Grayskull when the Noah Centineo-led Masters of the Universe opens March 5, 2021, Variety reports.

Based on the Mattel toyline that inspired a two-season animated series and a 1987 live-action film that starred Dolph Lundgren as the mighty He-Man, Masters of the Universe follows Prince Adam, who wields the magical Power Sword to harness the might of Grayskull and transform into the Most Powerful Man in the Universe.

Aaron and Adam Nee (Band of Robbers) direct from a script by Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, who most famously penned Marvel Studios’ Iron Man. The screenwriting duo also scripted the Michael Bay-directed Transformers: The Last Knight and the coming Men in Black: International, starring Avengers: Endgame stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

Centineo is best known for portraying Peter in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Jesus Adams Foster in television’s The Fosters. He’ll appear as Langston in Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels reboot, also coming from Sony, where he’ll co-star alongside Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska.

Kick-Ass 2 and Truth or Dare director Jeff Wadlow, who was attached to an early version of the project in 2014, hinted Sony was interested in a Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings-inspired take on Masters when explaining why the studio opted not to move forward with Wadlow’s “really irreverent take.”

“I love He-Man. I still have all my original figures from the ’80s. That’s how I got the job,” Wadlow said in 2018.

“I brought them in and put them on the table and was like, ‘This is why I’m a director!’ I wrote a scene where Prince Adam meets Ram Man and says to him, ‘So, they call you Ram Man, huh?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah.’ And he goes, ‘Do you like that name?’ And Ram Man goes, ‘I’m owning it.’ So, there was an irreverence to it, but at the time, that just didn’t gel with what they wanted to do.”

Masters of the Universe will open March 5, 2021.