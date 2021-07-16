Don Cheadle Addresses If He's A Villain In Space Jam 2

✖

Don Cheadle might be a hero as War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but when he squares up with LeBron James in Space Jam: A New Legacy he might be dropping the hero bit. Cheadle has a commercial for ULTRA Organic Seltzer coming up during the Super Bowl on Sunday, so he has made some press rounds to promote (also letting out that he will be in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier). His Space Jam: A New Legacy character is named All-G Rhythm and this character might not have LeBron's best interests in mind.

"Am I going to be the villain? I think villain is a harsh word," Cheadle told ET. "I think that there are some differences that LeBron James has of my character. And Al-G Rhythm is his own kind of dude. He doesn't want to be boxed into a corner."

Cheadle as a villain is a fun notion and there is certainly no denial in his response. Of course, a good villain never sees themselves as the villain, right?

Space Jam: A New Legacy will see Cheadle starring with some great talent. Alongside Cheadle and James will be Sonequa Martin-Green, Xosha Roquemore, J. Michael Tatum, Martin Klebba, Jeff Bergman, Katee McCabe, Khris Davis, and more. The film is directed by Malcolm D. Lee on a script from Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier. The new Space Jam movie is produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, along with Zinzi Coogler, LeBron James, Jamal Henderson, Justin Lin, Jesse Ehrman, Spencer Beighley, and Allison Abbate.

The first real looks at Space Jam: A New Legacy came in an HBO Max promo released recently. A new promo for HBO Max is expected to drop during the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon, offering up a look at the upcoming slate of films headed to both theaters and the streaming service. This also includes the new Matrix movie, The Suicide Squad, Godzila vs. Kong, and more.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set for release in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16, 2021.