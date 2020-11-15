Space Jam Fans Celebrate Film's 24th Anniversary

Space Jam released 24 years ago and fans are celebrating a 90s touchstone. Much has been made of the Warner Bros. mash-up recently. Space Jam: A New Legacy is on the way next summer, and the anticipation is building in a big way. LeBron James is in the starting role this time around, but there’s no question that a certain segment of the fanbase will accept no substitutes. Michael Jordan and the Tune Squad will always be a favorite for the kids of the 90s. Still, that era of nostalgia is ruling the roost in entertainment now. Just trotting out re-releases isn’t going to cut it for the younger viewership out there. Even still, Space Jam remains one of those movies that you have to explain to people who weren’t there to witness the Looney Tunes madness firsthand.

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Jeff Bergman about his role in Space Jam 2. The voice actor has never been far away from the animation realm, and he thinks people are going to love LeBron’s reinterpretation of the original film.

“First of all, this is my first major feature film project, so that in and of itself is super cool. The fact that it's Space Jam 2, and it's LeBron James. I have to tell you, I think that movie is going to be sensational,” Bergman said. “It's going to knock people's socks off. It's really cool. I can't, obviously, say anything about it at this point until they release information, but I can only say this much -- people are really going to like it. There's a lot of stuff in there that is going to be really cool.”

He continued, “I’m so honored to be a part of it because it's something that is really special to me because I met Mel Blanc when I was just a junior in college when he was doing one of his lectures. That really started the whole trajectory of my career as a performer. Meeting him, that really changed everything. So I take that with me all the time.”

