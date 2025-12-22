Spaceballs 2’s Most Genius Casting Addressed by Star: “Like a Bizarre Simulation”

The original movie is a sci-fi comedy classic, and Spaceballs 2 is already shaping up to be a worthy successor. 38 years after the release of the original Spaceballs, filming has wrapped on the sequel. Although the follow-up, Spaceballs 2, isn’t set for release until 2027 — making it a full 40 years between the two movies — anticipation for the return of Mel Brooks’ iconic space opera parody is already incredibly high. Several of the original movie’s stars are set to return, including Bill Pullman, Mel Brooks, and Daphne Zuniga, with Rick Moranis also returning, marking his first live-action movie appearance in 30 years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of the actors cast in new roles for the movie, one name stands out more than most. Lewis Pullman has been cast in Spaceballs 2 as Starburst, the son of Lone Starr and Vespa. Casting him to play the son of his real-life father, Bill Pullman, was a stroke of brilliance, and the younger Pullman has now spoken about appearing alongside his father in the much-anticipated sequel. Per Variety, Lewis Pullman described the experience as a “dream come true”, adding that “every day was such a trip”. He went on to explain, “It … felt like a bizarre simulation. I just couldn’t believe my luck.” Pullman’s comments hint that making Spaceballs 2 was a lot of fun, which is a great sign for the sequel.

Why Lewis Pullman’s Spaceballs 2 Role is Genius On Multiple Levels

Of course, casting father and son alongside one another is hardly a groundbreaking feat in Hollywood, but it works so well for Spaceballs 2. Considering the franchise has been dormant for almost four decades, reviving it presents a unique set of challenges, including bringing in a new cast of characters that feel organic to the first film. Lewis Pullman featuring as Lone Starr and Vespa’s son is obviously the perfect way to bridge that gap, allowing the cast of Spaceballs 2 to gel together far more organically than they might have otherwise.

However, there are also ways in which Lewis Pullman is the perfect casting for the spoof sequel that don’t directly relate to his father. The announcement that a sequel was in production hinted that the follow-up wouldn’t just parody Star Wars, but also poke fun at various other major franchises, including the MCU. As Lewis Pullman has only recently made his MCU debut as the hero Sentry, his casting also provides the opportunity for some meta humor at the Marvel franchise’s expense.

As well as making use of the natural chemistry between the legendary Bill Pullman and his son, who is a rising star in his own right, the casting could help the movie’s comedy, too. The organic relationship between two of the movie’s main characters will affect their delivery of its humor, and also comes with the potential for fourth-wall-breaking jokes. Lewis Pullman Spaceballs 2 update describing how surreal the experience was is only encouraging, as it teases how outlandish and exciting the sequel is shaping up to be.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!