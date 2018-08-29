‘Spawn’: Todd McFarlane Explains the New Design & Costume

Spawn is coming back to the big screen in the next couple of years, but it sounds like his suit and style will be undergoing some significant changes this time around.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Walking Dead producer and special effects guru Greg Nicotero would be working on the new Spawn movie. If you recall, Nicotero also worked on the suit and effects in the original Spawn film more than 20 years ago.

While Nicotero’s return may lead some to believe that Jamie Foxx’s take on Spawn could have a similar look to Michael Jai White’s, or even the original comic book version of the character. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Ahead of this week’s announcement, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, who will be writing and directing the upcoming adaptation, and we asked what fans will be able to expect from the suit. While he said that fans will definitely recognize Spawn when they see him in the film, it won’t be the suit that anyone is used to.

“Does Spawn have a dark mask and his body dark and then does he have a cape in the comic books? Yes, yes, yes. Will he have all of that in the movie? Yes, yes, yes,” McFarlane told us. “So it’s not like I’m going to give him wings instead of a cape and I’m not going to give him no mask instead of a mask. There’s no going to be any of that. It just won’t be exactly what a hardcore fan is used to.

“But I’m hoping that people who just go and are familiar with Spawn will say, ‘Yeah, it’s in the box.’ And people who know nothing about Spawn will go, ‘Wow, that’s cool.’ And I have to design for film goers not for comic book fans because the film goers are going to be bigger than the pool of the comic book fans.”

