Todd McFarlane Reveals What Jason Blum Has Told Him About the Spawn Movie

With franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe delivering audiences multiple new films each year, it would seem as though that adapting iconic superheroes into movies would be a straightforward affair. Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, on the other hand, knows that there are a lot of moving pieces and that, even with everyone on board with a project, moving forward with a film is easier said than done. As a new iteration of the character lingers in purgatory, despite McFarlane’s passion for the project, the creator revealed that producer Jason Blum has had to regularly remind him how painstaking it can be making a movie.

“I’ve talked to Jason Blum, who’s attached to produce, he’s said to me before, when I just get wound up, he’s just like, ‘Todd, the movie will get made when it’s ready,’” McFarlane revealed to ComicBook.com. “And he says that almost like a mother/father, he’s like, ‘Believe me, I’ve been through that.’ I can now hear him going, ‘I used to be just like you, I want everything done yesterday.’”

While Blum made a name for himself by helping develop a number of original films, last year saw the release of Blumhouse Productions’ Halloween, a film which saw the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode for the first time since 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection. The film went on to become one of the year’s biggest genre successes, yet the journey from the film’s announcement to it landing in theaters was a lengthy one.

“But, that’s just now how this all works, it’s a grind, and so eventually, when it gets to where it has to and the money and the people, it had just happen, and then, once they say yes, then we get to have the joy of making it, right?” McFarlane pointed out. “But, the sausage-making, if you will, is this development hell that literally thousands and thousands of people have been invited to, probably since the dawn of cinematography, or cinema. So, I’m not unique in my wanting to hurry up.”

McFarlane also pointed out that the issue boils down to all of the financiers having to agree on the same script, which has proven more difficult for the writer than expected. With stars like Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner already attached, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before the project comes together.

Stay tuned for details on Spawn.

