Spice Girls to Star in Animated Superhero Movie

The Spice Girls are back and they’re getting ready to head up their own super-powered adventure.

According to a new report from Variety, an animated movie starring the Spice Girls is being shopped around to potential production partners. Sources tell the site that all five members of the popular group have signed off on their likenesses being used for a superhero movie, focusing on the message of girl power.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) will lend their voices to the five main characters of the film. Each one will feature a “girl power” unique to that particular group member, reflective of their personalities.

This news comes at a time when rumors of a Spice Girls reunion have been swirling, with many believing that a potential tour is also being staged. Unfortunately, an insider told Variety that a reunion tour was still “premature” and no dates had been booked yet. Many of the tour rumblings began when it was revealed that the group had gotten together “to explore some incredible new opportunities together.”

In addition to the insider, Beckham also downplayed talks of a potential reunion tour.

As far as this superhero project goes, all of the women are reportedly “fired up about the idea.” Variety’s source added, “The Spice Girls are thinking big in terms of a franchise on a global scale. They’re the most successful girl group on the planet. Its just what Marvel or Disney needs.”

While that comment doesn’t necessarily mean that Marvel or Disney have approached the project, it does reveal exactly the kind of empowering film the group is looking to put together.

The Spice Girls were originally founded in 1994. Three years later, the group starred in a live action film together, called Spice World.