Spider-Man 3 Fans Disappointed Jimmy Fallon Didn't Reveal Name

By Adam Barnhardt

Surprise, surprise — we still don't have a real name for Spider-Man 3. Even after Spidey stars Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, and Zendaya released teasers all afternoon, Holland's appearance ended up on The Tonight Show ended up a dud. With the suspicious timing of the Instagram first look teases and Holland's late-night press tour in tow, many thought it could be time to finally reveal. Alas, it wasn't in the cards and everyone ended up disappointed.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously suggested the studio is temporarily calling the feature Spider-Man: Homecoming 3. "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi," Feige told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis when asked about the rumored live-action Spider-Verse. "So this, clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming 3."

Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on December 17th.

