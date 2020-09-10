Spider-Man 3: Sony Reportedly Delays Filming to 2021

✖

The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the film industry is continuing to be felt, as blockbuster movies try to figure out how to keep on schedule and restart production again amid the virus' spread. According to a new report, Marvel's upcoming third Spider-Man movie might be the latest to be hit with a setback. The Direct is reporting that production on Spider-Man 3 has been delayed until January or February of 2021. While this delay is somewhat unsurprising, it still is pretty far off from the film's initial plans to start up this past July.

Of course, the nature of the film's schedule has been a bit of question mark, especially with franchise star Tom Holland also starring as Nathan Drake in Sony's live-action Uncharted movie. Holland has openly expressed that the goal was to go from Uncharted right into Spider-Man 3, with the latter film wrapping production in February.

"Finish Uncharted, finish Spider-Man in February next year," Holland said in a video posted to his father's Patreon account. "Two press tours, maybe together, which should take six weeks worth of work."

Spider-Man 3 is expected to follow a new status quo for Holland's Peter Parker, who was publicly unmasked by J. Jonah Jameson at the end of last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home. Many details - from the film's plot to most of its supporting cast to its title - remain unknown at this point. According to those tied to the project, this plot twist will help Peter fully come into being his own hero, as opposed to being a mentee of the other Avengers.

“It’ll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a previous interview. “And yet now facing his own challenges that aren’t coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like [Avengers: Infinity War] or [Avengers: Endgame]. It’s all Peter focused and Peter based.”

Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is currently scheduled to open on December 17, 2021.